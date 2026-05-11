Greg: Proposed College Athletics Reforms Lay Out Promising Roadmap

Greg: Proposed College Athletics Reforms Lay Out Promising Roadmapby: Greg Barnes1 hour agoGSBarnes23Read In AppINDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: The entrance to the NCAA's headquarters is seen following an announcement of sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)The Presidential College Sports Reform Committee's proposal provides a glimpse into how decision-makers imagine the future of collegiate athletics.