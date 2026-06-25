Henri Veesaar Selected By Atlanta Hawks In NBA Draft

A lifelong dream came true Wednesday night for North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar when he heard his name called with the No. 52 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks, in a pick-and-cash swap with the Los Angeles Clippers, traded up from No. 57 to No. 52 to select Veesaar, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Veesaar makes the next step in his basketball career following one season in Chapel Hill where averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds — both second on the Tar Heels. The seven-footer from Tallinn, Estonia, also earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, becoming the fourth transfer in program history to earn all-conference recognition at UNC.

“The University of North Carolina – thank you for the memories, the lessons and the brotherhood,” Veesaar said in his draft declaration in April. “It’s something I’ll carry with me forever. I’m proud to say I’m taking the next step and declaring for the NBA Draft. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

While ESPN and The Athletic both projected Veesaar as a first round pick in their most recent mock drafts, the former Tar Heel had to wait until Wednesday to hear his name called.

Veesaar ranked second on North Carolina in three-point percentage (42.6) while knocking down the third-most triples (40). He became the first player in ACC history to average at least one made three-pointer per game while shooting 60 percent from the field. And after not recording a double-double across his first three college seasons at Arizona, Veesaar logged 15 this season for North Carolina.

In UNC’s two postseason losses, Veesaar’s game reached new heights. In UNC’s ACC Tournament loss to Clemson on March 12, he recorded career highs in both points (28) and rebounds (17), shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. In Carolina’s season-ending loss to VCU on March 19, he added 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

“I love the school, I love the people, I love the university, they’ve given me so much,” Veesaar said after the loss to VCU.

Veesaar appeared in all but two of North Carolina’s games this season — missing contests against Pitt and NC State due to illness and a lower-body injury — and scored in double figures in 30 of 31 appearances.

Veesaar transferred to Chapel Hill after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Arizona, redshirting his sophomore year due to injury. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds last season in Tucson.

Both members of North Carolina’s starting frontcourt are now headed to the NBA, with Caleb Wilson going fourth overall to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night and Veesaar’s name being called Wednesday.