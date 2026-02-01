Five Questions With Henri Veesaar: 'I Knew I Had to Step Up'

ATLANTA — Henri Veesaar bounced back in a big way Saturday in Atlanta. Coming off of his least-productive performance as a Tar Heel last weekend at Virginia, Veesaar dominated Georgia Tech, finishing with 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a team high plus/minus of 29.

The Estonian seven-footer had a near double-double at halftime, blitzing the Yellow Jackets for 11 points and nine first half rebounds. Last Saturday in Charlottesville, Veesaar battled foul trouble en route to finishing with seven points and one rebound — his lowest output on the season in each category.

Here are five questions with Veesaar after UNC’s win over the Yellow Jackets…

What was your mindset going into this one to personally bounce back from last Saturday?

Henri Veesaar: “My team is there to help me out, helped us win at Virginia. Coming here I knew I had to step up because I can’t expect everyone to pick me up two games in a row.

“Just trying to have a positive impact, set good screens and the shots were falling today, my teammates were finding me on rolls so that really helped.”

Four blocks for you, one shy of your season high — was it something Georgia Tech was trying to do offensively?

Veesaar: “They were definitely trying to drive me and go against me in the pick and roll, so I was just trying to go vertical or block shots, just trying to alter their shots as much as I can to help other guys get rebounds.

What was the energy and mood this week in practice coming off the back-to-back wins?

Veesaar: “We felt great after beating Virginia, felt really good afterwards. But on Monday and Tuesday we really got after it, it was hard practices.

“And then on Thursday and Friday we were trying to get prepared and just go out after what they (Georgia Tech) do.

How did you handle and respond to your performance at Virginia?

Veesaar: “Honestly, personally, I don’t really care. I’m just happy for Jarin (Stevenson) and the way he played and competed. Derek had a big game, Dub (Caleb Wilson) had a big game, Seth (Trimble) looked great, so just the way my teammates played that game I was really happy for all of them.

“I was happy for the whole team to win the game, and just overall being able to… if you lose that one we’re in a bad situation, so the way they picked me up was great and I’m very grateful for them.”

What were some of the things you focused on over the week with the coaches?

Veesaar: “We definitely go in-depth over pick and rolls, because UVA was doing a good job coming down the ball screen and making me guard.

“They engaged me and then they dropped to a little post-up where I was out of position, and just being able to work, do my work early before we get over the seals really helped.”