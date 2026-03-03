Henri Veesaar Focused On Leading UNC in March - 'I'll Make The Decision After The Season Ends'

As the calendar turns to March, the appointment viewing that defines the madness also brings with it something more sentimental: fans’ final chances to watch their favorite players.

While the Tar Heel faithful are simply hoping for one more opportunity to see Caleb Wilson lace them up, there’s a growing realization in Chapel Hill that they may also be running out of chances to watch Henri Veesaar.

The Arizona transfer has been everything the program could have hoped for and more in his first season at North Carolina and is in the discussion for the first round of June’s NBA Draft.

In recent projections, Veesaar is No. 32 in The Athletic’s mock draft and No. 33 on ESPN’s draft board, placing him firmly on the first round bubble. That positioning creates a significant decision for the seven-footer once the season ends — return for a senior season or begin his professional career.

“I’ll make the decision after the season ends. I haven’t thought about it yet,” Veesaar told Delfi Sport, an Estonian media outlet (translated), on Sunday. “I’ll see where I stand at the end of the season and what my performances have been like. Right now I’m 100 percent focused on finishing the season in the best possible way.”

The financial implications are substantial.

For example, last year’s No. 34 pick, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, signed with the Charlotte Hornets on a four-year deal for $9.97 million, with the first two years guaranteed and a fourth year option.

Depending on where Veesaar ultimately projects will represents a significant swing — particularly in today’s collegiate landscape, where stars like Veesaar also have the option of seven-figure NIL deals to stay in school.

“I’ll listen to the feedback I get from NBA teams,” Veesaar told Delfi Sport. “Hopefully I’ll stay healthy until the end of the season. Then I’ll see where I might land in the draft. Whether it’s in the first or second round and with which team.”

A strong finish for Veesaar and the Tar Heels could make the decision easier.

“March Madness could have quite a big impact on my decision,” Veesaar said. “There are a lot of scouts at every game, and in those matches they see how well players can perform under pressure. If the team goes further, you obviously rise in NBA mock drafts. And if the team loses right away, you might drop a bit.”

Veesaar’s first season in Chapel Hill has allowed him to fully emerge after playing a reserve role at Arizona. Under Hubert Davis, his minutes have increased by roughly 20 percent from last season, and the production has followed. Veesaar ranks No. 16 nationally in effective field goal percentage and No. 26 in offensive rating, according to KenPom — using a polished three-level scoring arsenal.

“Even if I start a bit poorly or make a few mistakes, (Davis) lets me play through them, he knows I’ll do better next time,” Veesaar said. “And at the end of games I’m trusted with the ball and allowed to make decisions to help the team win.”

If Veesaar doesn’t like where he projects and elects to return to Chapel Hill, it would dramatically reshape Hubert Davis’ offseason roster construction — giving North Carolina a foundational frontcourt piece and bringing back one of its three leading scorers.

That’ll be a decision for the offseason. The NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for May 10-17.