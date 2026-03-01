Henri Veesaar Leads Carolina Past Virginia Tech, 89-82

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina remained perfect at home Saturday night, knocking off Virginia Tech 89-82. The win is UNC’s 23rd of the season, boosting the Tar Heels’ record to 23-6, and 11-5 in ACC play.

With Saturday’s win, the Tar Heels have moved themselves into a tie for fourth place in the ACC standings with Clemson, setting up an important Senior Night matchup with the Tigers on Tuesday.

Carolina Closes Better

Ben Hammond’s and-one layup with 2:45 left not only fouled Jarin Stevenson out of the game, but also cut the Tar Heel lead to five with less than three minutes to play after North Carolina led by 11 with 4:00 to play.

But unlike the Louisville game in which late UNC mistakes and missed free throws made the game too close for comfort, UNC hit its free throws to close the door on the Hokies. Despite no made field goal attempts between a Veesaar three at the 6:22 mark and the Vessaar dunk in the final minute, the Tar Heels connected on 11 of their 13 free throw attempts during those final six minutes.

Henri Veesaar’s dunk with 48 seconds to play put the Heels in front 86-78, all but putting Saturday night’s game to bed.

Veesaar Leads The Charge

North Carolina’s center returned to the limelight on Saturday night, leading the way for the Tar Heels, and matching his career-high with 26 points. In familiar form, Veesaar dominated the second half, scoring 18 of his points in the second frame, on 8-for-11 shooting.

After combining for five rebounds in his last two outings, the seven-footer also looked more like himself on the glass, snatching seven rebounds (including three on the offensive end), the most since his six boards against Miami.

Trimble Continues To Attack

After a career-high 30 points on Monday night that saw him attempt 16 field goals, Seth Trimble continued his assault on the basket Saturday night, pouring in 20 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field. The Tar Heel senior captain has combined for 63 points since his 13-point second half in Syracuse last weekend, proving himself an important part of UNC’s scoring arsenal.

Up Next

North Carolina hosts Clemson (21-8, 11-5 ACC) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Senior Night. Festivities honoring Seth Trimble and Elijah Davis will begin at 6:30.