'I'm Definitely At 100%' - Henri Veesaar On His Return To Action, UNC's Next Level

After missing two games, North Carolina seven-footer Henri Veesaar returned to the Tar Heel lineup Saturday at Syracuse and immediately made his presence felt, leading UNC with 19 points before adding 12 more points two days later against Louisville.

While Jarin Stevenson and Zayden High helped steady a depleted frontcourt in his absence, Veesaar’s return was instrumental back-to-back wins, posting a combined plus-29 across the two victories. Veesaar now leads the Tar Heels with a plus-91 mark in ACC play.

Veesaar joined On3 partner The Field Of 68 on Wednesday to discuss his health, playing alongside Caleb Wilson and more.

Read some excerpts below…

Are you good? Are you healthy? Are you back to being the Henri we saw at the start of the season?

Henri Veesaar: “Yeah I feel like I’m ready. Sadly had to miss a couple games, but I feel like that helped my overall body to feel better and get rid of the tedious pain on my foot. But besides that I’m definitely feeling a lot better.

“But I was a little bit out of shape the last two games because I had missed a little bit of practice. But feel like now I’m building back and I’ll be ready to go for the next one.”

How healthy are you now? Between the injury and the illness, are you back at 100?

Veesaar: “I feel like now I’m definitely at like 100%. I’m able to practice, I’m being able to play games, playing without any pain, so it feels good.”

What’s the biggest thing that has to happen for this group to make a Final Four run, win an ACC tournament, and hit that ceiling?

Veesaar: “I think the biggest thing that we have to do, and what I feel like we have struggled with a little bit, is just being able to play consistently and following the coaches and their plan consistently. Where everybody does their job and is willing to follow the plan, and we play more disciplined and we’re communicating.

“Because I feel like against Louisville, we did a really good job on defense, talking and being communicative that we haven’t done in other games, because we didn’t mess up as many switches, we didn’t mess up our coverages.

“So just being able to do that, I feel like it’s taken us from this level to the next level, and that’s the biggest part. But as a team, we just need to be able to lock in every single game and build.”

On Seth Trimble’s recent play:

Veesaar: “I feel like he’s the most rewarding guy ever, like we talked about the Duke game, and there’s not a better guy to get that last shot, he deserved it. He’s a four-year player in this new era, being at the same school. He’s put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this program. Just his hard work every day, him being able to get that shot, I was so happy for him.

“And I feel like now that Caleb (Wilson) has been out, he’s definitely been more of the go-to guy, and he’s had a lot more opportunities. I feel like he flipped a switch in the second half of Syracuse and that kind of just carried over, because he started being more aggressive, getting downhill, and that carried over into the next game.

“Obviously everybody knows he had 30 points, but just seeing the way he played and the aggression he did it on both sides of the court, not just offensively, but also defensively, he’s a monster. So him being able to do that elevates us as a team to a different level.”

On playing with Caleb Wilson:

“Playing with Caleb, he’s just such a smart player, and obviously he’s uber-talented, where he’s super quick, he’s got the athleticism where they have to put two on him, so it kind of opens up a lot for everybody else.

“I feel like now, normally, when we’re playing against teams, they double only Caleb in the post, because it’s hard to double both guys, because otherwise you’re going to be constant in rotation.

“But last game, Caleb was out, and I was like, ‘Oh, now they’re doubling me.’ I got the ball, one dribble, and I got two on me all the time. So it definitely makes a difference.

“Caleb is such a good passer as well, high and low. He sees the passes, he can seal. I can find him for easy layups, because they normally have a four on him that he’s going to be taller and bigger and more athletic than, so I can just kind of throw it over top and he can just catch it and dunk it, or just lay it up easily.”