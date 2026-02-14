Henri Veesaar Probable on UNC's Availability Report vs. Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is the new addition to the availability report, released by UNC on Friday night in correspondence with ACC policy. Veesaar is listed as probable for Saturday’s matchup with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Probable: Henri Veesaar, Isaiah Denis

Out: James Brown, Caleb Wilson, Ivan Matlekovic

Veesaar appears on the report for the first time this season. UNC’s seven-footer exited Tuesday’s loss at Miami at the 16:31 mark of the first half before going down the tunnel with trainer Doug Halverson. Veesaar returned to the court after just over two minutes and finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds in 33 minutes of play — under his season averages of 16.4 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Sources told Inside Carolina that Veesaar received additional treatment and imaging for a lower-body injury following UNC’s loss to Miami, but per Friday’s report, he should be good to go Saturday.

Wilson is sidelined indefinitely by a fractured left hand suffered in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss. He leads UNC with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has set UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career and with 17 20-point games. He ranks among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and leads the nation with 66 dunks.

>>> Sources: Caleb Wilson Return Timeline <<<

Denis has been listed as probable on each of UNC’s injury reports across ACC play, but has been suited up for each game. The freshman has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 2.1 points in those appearances.

Reserve big men James Brown and Ivan Matlekovic remain sidelined for the Tar Heels. Brown first appeared on the reports prior to UNC’s ACC opener against Florida State on Dec. 30, while Matlekovic has been sidelined since Jan. 17 at Cal.