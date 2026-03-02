Henri Veesaar Responding to Halftime Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A week removed from Seth Trimble’s halftime challenge in Syracuse, it was Henri Veesaar’s turn Saturday night in the Smith Center. Despite entering the locker room with eight points at the break, making him the team’s second-leading scorer, Veesaar’s coaches and teammates believed he had more in the tank.

“The coaches came in and said he wasn’t playing well,” Zayden High said.

Added Hubert Davis: “We wanted to establish Henri… I challenged him in the second half.”

Four of Veesaar’s nine first-half shots came from beyond the arc, illustrating his reluctance to attack Virginia Tech’s suspect interior defense.

“I felt like in the first half he was letting Virginia Tech dictate where he was catching the ball, which was too far out,” Davis said.

And again, much like Trimble in Syracuse, a different player emerged from the tunnel for the second half, as Veesaar poured in 18 points after the break — his highest-scoring half of the season — to match his career high with 26 points.

“I felt like he worked extremely hard to catch the ball closer to the basket,” Davis said. “If they came to double, there was an easy pitch out to the perimeter. And for him, just the one dribble and step, and he was already at the rim with his length. So I thought his ability to catch the ball closer to the basket, he worked harder to allow him to have success in the second half.”

Veesaar attempted 11 field goals in the second half, eight of them from two-point range, as the final 20 minutes saw him attack the basket instead of settling for jump shots.

“I feel like I was just able to get to positions lower, being able to catch it closer to the basket, kind of getting settled in, being patient, because they were digging and doubling a lot,” Veesaar said of his second half outburst.

On the night, Veesaar finished 11-of-20 from the field, setting a career high in field goal attempts and showing his most aggressive play since returning from a two-game absence.

Veesaar also is beginning to return to form on the boards. After totaling five rebounds across his previous two outings, the seven-footer pulled down seven boards against Virginia Tech to lead the Tar Heels.

Saturday night was the latest example of a trend for Veesaar, as his outing against the Hokies marked the 10th time in 14 ACC games that he has scored more points in the second half than the first.

Veesaar’s 18-point second half also marked the seventh time he has scored in double figures after halftime in ACC play.

“I think he’s just trying to feel the game out in the first half,” High said. “In the second half he comes in and has a different mentality. He was a lot more aggressive in the second half, and I think if Henri could put two halves together, we’d be alright.”

North Carolina is a perfect 6–0 in games where Veesaar leads the Tar Heels in scoring — a sign of exactly how important the big man is to the team’s success.

With Clemson bringing the ACC’s third-best two-point defense in league play (48.3 percent) to Chapel Hill on Tuesday night, establishing an aggressive Veesaar early will be critical for the Tar Heels.

“When Henri is going, it opens up everything for us offensively,” Davis said.