Highlighting UNC's 2027 Defensive Class - Noon Dish

With UNC’s 2026 season just three weeks away, Inside Carolina’s football recruiting expert Don Callahan joins Tommy Ashley for a look the Tar Heels’ 2027 recruiting class that is nearing completion in Bill Belichick’s second year in Chapel Hill.

Callahan and Ashley highlight the defensive side of the ball this week with a breakdown of the defensive line, linebacker and secondary commitments as well as discuss what are the remaining numbers for this class – especially after the 2026 class was double the normal class size.

Finally, the IC duo offers their top five home games this season that will provide the best opportunities for Belichick and staff to host potential 2028 recruits.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

2:31 – Wrapping the ’27 class before ’26 season

4:09 – Five for five ruling impact

8:00 – IC Recruiting Board shout out

9:10 – ’27 DL commits

12:57 – Don’s process keeping up

15:30 – ’27 LB commits

18:47 – Visits after commits

21:40 – ’27 DB commits

27:01 – ’27 half size of ’26

28:07 – Recruiting with GM in limbo

32:02 – Viewer questions

36:05 – Top Five games for recruiting

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

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* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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