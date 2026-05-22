Home-And-Home Football Series Between UNC and South Carolina Canceled

North Carolina’s future home-and-home football series with South Carolina, scheduled for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, has been canceled, the university announced Friday.

South Carolina initiated the cancellation, a source familiar with the decision told Inside Carolina.

Announced in May 2021, UNC had been slated to travel to Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, before hosting the Gamecocks at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029.

The cancellation comes amid upcoming scheduling changes across both the ACC and SEC. Beginning in 2026, both leagues will move to nine-game conference schedules, while the ACC will also require member institutions to play at least 10 games each season against Power Four opponents.

North Carolina leads the all-time series against South Carolina 35-20-4, including a victory in the most recent meeting between the programs to open the 2023 season in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

North Carolina’s known 2028 schedule now consists of home opponents Boston College, NC State, Stanford, and Wake Forest. The Tar Heels are slated to face Duke, Florida State, SMU, and Virginia on the road.

UNC’s 2029 schedule now consists of home opponents California, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia. Carolina is slated to travel to Louisville, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech on the road.