How Carolina Baseball Inspires the Next Generation of Tar Heels

OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina professor Matt Andrews often tells his Baseball and American History class that “baseball has marked the time.” It’s the same line that James Earl Jones, as Terrence Mann, says in Field of Dreams.

As corny as it seems, it’s not a myth. Baseball, a child’s game at its core, brings people together. It connects generations. Everyone has those players they remember watching grow up, the ones that helped them fall in love with the game.

For Caden Glauber, it’s his father, Keith, who played with the Reds. For Jake Schaffner, who grew up a Brewers fan, it was Ryan Braun. For Ryan Lynch, it was Zach Wheeler and Roy Halladay. A Trot Nixon jersey hung above Macon Winslow’s crib. Owen Hull remembers watching Bryce Harper and Juan Soto make their debuts.

Sometimes it’s not even Big-League players; it’s a parent, a coach, a college superstar. Never has that been truer than in Chapel Hill. There will always be Dustin Ackley, Kyle Seager and recently Vance Honeycutt jerseys that dot the stands.

For 11-year-old Grant Strum, there is a new name that will be joining those ranks.

Before last Sunday’s winner-take-all super regional game against USC, centerfielder Owen Hull stood with Grant. The two were praying. It was a big day—a game that would determine the trajectory of North Carolina’s season.

“I saw Grant before the game, and me and him have a connection that we’ve met each other before and after games, and he’s a great kid — Grant’s awesome,” Hull said. “I saw him, yeah, he said a prayer for me, prayed over the Tar Heels and over me, and I’m blessed that he prayed for us.”

Explained Grant: “I just wanted to say good stuff.”

They had met previously before games. Grant would attend with his mom and his uncle; sometimes, he would bring Hull a sticker. He’s a big fan of the Tar Heels’ No. 8.

That Sunday, Grant wanted to make sure Hull knew he and the Tar Heels could pull out a win.

The centerfielder was the hero for the Tar Heels that day. He went 4-for-5 with a whopping four doubles in North Carolina’s 4-3 victory.

Hull stepped into the box in the ninth inning with Carter French on second and Gavin Gallaher on first. He took two balls, then sent a towering foul ball toward third base that nearly ended the inning.

He sent the next pitch to the wall, bringing home French and writing a chapter in Carolina baseball lore for years to come.

In the book of Carolina baseball “where-were-you-when moments,” there has been a distinct list of characters: Chad Flack, Skye Bolt, Honeycutt and now Hull.

He was swarmed on the basepaths, his jersey unbuttoned, his arms up in the shape of an O. It was chaos and jubilation and belief and magic. Head coach Scott Forbes gave Hull the super regional trophy, and Hull hoisted it amid a sea of Carolina Blue jerseys.

Hull talked to ESPN’s Mike Ferrin on the broadcast, took a team photo and then looked towards the stands.

“Where’s my buddy?” were Hull’s words.

He was looking for Grant.

Hull eventually found the petite 11-year-old. The centerfielder lifted the trophy up to the net behind the plate in Boshamer Stadium.

Owen Hull lifts the super regional trophy up to Grant Strum. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Strum)

Grant got to reach out and touch it.

“I saw him in the crowd, showed him the trophy, I let him touch it, and yeah, it was a really special moment for me,” Hull said.

But the story isn’t about one moment. It’s about the community that baseball helps create.

It didn’t just touch Grant, but also other onlookers and fans in the stands.

No one more than Grant’s mother, Lauren Strum.

“The whole day just doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It just touched my mom heart.”

Those are the moments, the memories, and the feelings that stay with a child for a long time.

It’s not just the interactions with one kid; Hull always seeks to make sure every kid gets their ball, shirt, or hat signed. The entire team does, it’s part of what connects the players on the field to the Carolina community beyond it.

“I leave school early just to go to the games,” Grant said. “That’s how much UNC baseball matters to us.”

Forbes frequently mentions the fan and Carolina family support that lifts the baseball program. It’s a throughline that travels from the largest of financial supporters all the way down to the kids leaving early for games.

Hull doesn’t have to think too hard about why he gravitates toward kids like Grant.

Nine years ago, he was one of them.

Long before he was North Carolina’s walk-off hero, Hull was sitting in the stands, not at the Bosh, but at Charles Schwab Field as an 11-year-old, dreaming about one day playing in Omaha himself.

“Nine years ago, in 2017, I was sitting in the stands, just a little kid, watching everybody else play out here,” Hull said. “I told my mom I’d play out here one day and followed through with that.”

Now, as the Tar Heels play for a chance at the program’s first national title, there will be an extra excited Owen Hull fan in the stands. Grant and his family are making the trip to Omaha this weekend for the final series.

“I hope he wins, so we can see each other,” Grant said before the Tar Heels began their Omaha stint.

Now, they’ll get that chance.