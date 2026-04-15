'I Needed To Invest In Myself' - How A Stop In Oklahoma City Changed Chuck Martin

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The grass isn’t always greener, and new UNC associate head coach Chuck Martin learned that the hard way.

After spending two seasons at Memphis as an assistant under John Calipari from 2006-08, Martin opted to take the head coaching job at Marist University — roughly an hour and a half from his hometown in the Bronx.

But after going a combined 41-118 in five seasons at Marist, Martin was fired, leaving him at a crossroads.

“I was so eager to become a head coach,” Martin said on Arkansas’ in-house podcast in November 2024. “I’m not quite sure if I had really given that enough thought, and I’m not quite sure that my vision of collegiate athletics and men’s basketball aligned with what Marist’s vision was. And it’s not a bad place. It’s a good place, but I don’t know if that was the job for me.”

In two seasons at Memphis under Calipari, the Tigers reached an Elite Eight and a national title game while winning 71 games — nearly 30 more than Martin totaled across five seasons in Poughkeepsie.

Wondering what came next, Martin faced a choice: return to the assistant ranks under Jay Wright at Villanova, or take a scouting role with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. In a career-altering move, he chose the latter.

“I just felt like I needed to invest in myself and do something different and add more value to myself,” Martin said. “So I had a good conversation with Jay, it was going in the right direction, but I took the Thunder job because I wanted to add value to myself, do something different and reinvent myself, let me see what the NBA is about.”

In his new role, Martin remained based in New York, flying to Oklahoma City to observe practices and better understand what general manager Sam Presti valued in Thunder players.

“So Sam (Presti) was like, ‘I need you to come in once a month so you can see the size and the speed of our players, Kevin Durant, (James) Harden, Russell Westbrook,’” Martin said. “And once I did that, it just opened my eyes to how good and how big, how fast, how strong, how smart these guys are.

“So then I would go back on the road and go to a Kentucky game, an Indiana game, a Michigan practice, and then I just had a different perspective. The college kids were good players, but they just weren’t as good as these guys, so my opinion on how to evaluate completely changed.”

Had it not been for his lone season with OKC, Martin may not be regarded as an elite talent evaluator and recruiter as he is today.

“That was a great experience for me, with Oklahoma City,” Martin said. “I really understood the value of intel, how to organize it, and then how to deliver that information to you — the decision maker. How do I deliver that information to you? So then you can make the right decision.

“And if you can’t deliver the information to the decision maker, then now he or she is confused, and then she makes a poor decision, or he makes a poor decision, in who to draft or who to give the scholarship to.”

During his time with the Thunder, Martin developed a meticulous attention to detail and a willingness to dive deeply into the background of any prospect he believed might fit his team.

Ahead of the 2015 NBA Draft, Martin was tasked with learning everything he could about Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker, traveling to his hometown of Sheboygan, Wisc. and interviewing people far removed from basketball — including his middle school librarian, high school lunch lady and even the school’s parking attendant.

“(I) just couldn’t find out one bad thing about him,” Martin said. “So we did such a deep dive — we knew if he was available, we’re going to take him, because I had already done the intel on him.

“I don’t know if other organizations or college coaches invest that much into intel so they make mistakes, because they’re just going by the eye test — 6-foot-8, athletic, can shoot the three, but they don’t really know what type of person they’re getting.

“And if you don’t know what type of person you’re getting, then who you are off the court is going to spill over to who you are on the court. And if you have deficiencies off the court, those deficiencies are going to be exposed on the court.”

Martin’s time with the Thunder was limited to one season, as he rejoined the coaching ranks under Tom Crean at Indiana from 2014–17 — kickstarting a career renaissance that went on to include stops at South Carolina and Oregon before getting back together with Calipari.

Since reuniting with Calipari at Kentucky in 2023 and serving as his recruiting coordinator over the last three seasons, Martin has helped assemble three top-five recruiting classes, while also leaving behind the nation’s No. 2 incoming class in Fayetteville.

Martin has landed five five-star prospects over the last three seasons, while three members of Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class — Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard — have already reached the NBA, with Dillingham and Sheppard both becoming top-10 picks.

Martin’s crown jewel from Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class, Darius Acuff Jr., was named SEC Player of the Year and is projected to be a top-10 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

None of North Carolina’s last four recruiting classes have ranked outside the top 15, and with an elite recruiter like Martin joining forces with Michael Malone, the pipeline to Chapel Hill is poised to grow stronger.

But beyond Martin’s keen eye for talent and his knack for landing it, there is an underlying passion for bringing people together in pursuit of a common goal: winning.

“I’ve always been a connector, and whether it’s here or any of the other places I’ve been, my role is to connect people to make sure that I bridge the gap between our players and staff,” Martin said. “There’s so many things going on today — NIL, social media, transfer portal, you can get lost. So I’ve always felt like I want to connect the office. I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page and sharing the information that’s necessary to make direct decisions.”