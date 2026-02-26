'We’ll Run It Until They Stop It': Hubert Davis' Approach to Offensive Success

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — How often will Hubert Davis continue to call the same play over and over in a game if North Carolina is finding success running it?

The short answer: “Until they stop it,” he quipped.

Davis explained on his Wednesday night radio show that it was a concept he learned when he was playing in the NBA. If there was a play on offense that an opposing team struggled to guard, they would run it consecutively until the defense figured out how to defend it.



Then, after getting away from the play for a series or two, they would often go right back to it for similar success or find a different option later in the play’s progression. Against Louisville, Davis said the same scenario occurred.

“If we find something that works, we may tweak it in terms of putting this person in one place and then changing positions, but I love running plays over and over again if we find success in it.”

Along with exploiting great sets, Davis also acknowledged that North Carolina’s offense has looked much better when it gets players in motion and they don’t play stagnant basketball. At times, UNC has certainly struggled with creating chances, like in the first half against Duke or the first half at Syracuse. However, the Tar Heels flipped the script in the second half against the Orange, and it continued against the Cardinals on Monday night.

Instead of playing through spaced-out isolation or dribbling the air out of basketball like the Tar Heels have done at times, they were much more fluid — passing, cutting and rotating the ball for great looks that have now produced back-to-back games with better than 50 percent shooting from the field. In fact, the Tar Heels shot 61.5 percent in the second half against Syracuse and 60.7 percent in the first half against Louisville, marking the first time they have shot 60 percent in consecutive halves since the 2017-18 season.

“That is directly towards ball and player movement,” Davis said. “I mean, one of the things that we talk about every day, at great length, is from an offensive standpoint, we want to move the ball, share the ball, have a combination of ball and player movement.”

He outlined a “.5 mentality” that UNC’s coaching staff implores its players to follow. That is, within half a second of catching the ball, you should make a decision to shoot, drive or pass. Any time in between that delays the process and slows down the offense as a whole. Even worse is when a player uses his dribble unproductively or waits to decide what they are trying to do.

“You cannot hold it,” Davis said adamantly. “You cannot over dribble it, and when we hold it and when we dribble it, that’s not when it’s good offense.”

Playing without a combination of its three leading scorers for 13 games this season — between Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar’s injuries — every Tar Heel has had to contribute to fill the gaps in offensive production, with ball movement providing better opportunities to do so.

When North Carolina passes effectively and records 17 or more assists in a game, its record is 13-1. But when the ball sticks and the Tar Heels average less than 10 assists in a game, their record falls to 1-4. Further proof that many hands make light work.

“I want everybody to be able to touch it, everyone being involved when you’re sharing the basketball, and you’re screaming, and you got good movement,” Davis said. “I just think that’s a fun way to play.”