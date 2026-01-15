Hubert Davis on UNC's Defensive Issues Continuing at Stanford

No. 14 North Carolina’s defensive struggles continued against Stanford, culminating in an 11-3 Cardinal run that UNC conceded in the final two minutes to lose, 95-90, on Wednesday night at Maples Pavilion.

Ebuka Okorie shredded the Tar Heel defense with a season-high 36 points and nine assists, while two other Cardinals — Ryan Agarwal and Jeremy Dent-Smith — tallied 20 points each in support. North Carolina’s perimeter defense conceded 16 made threes, including a devastating 10-for-15 (66.7%) from deep in the second half that propelled Stanford to the late upset and was the focus of Hubert Davis’ post-game press conference.

Watch what Davis said about the prevailing defensive issues below and scroll to read a transcript of his comments.

What has been the consistent problem in guarding 3-point shooting?

Hubert: “I don’t think you can point to one specific thing. I think it’s coming from a number of different directions. I think not getting picked up in transition, short close outs, no pressure on the ball, late rotations, kick outs from offensive rebounds. Just coming from a number of different directions.”

It seemed like a lot of Stanford’s scoring came out of horn sets. What were some of the defensive lapses you noticed against some of their sets?

“I would respectfully disagree with that. In regards to — it was coming from, as I said before, a number of different situations. They were scoring threes in transition. It was coming off of isolation, it was coming off of ball screens, late communication, close outs in terms of rotations. And so whether it was running a consecutive play, they were getting different things …”

It seemed like you did a lot of different things to try to disrupt Okorie, but not much worked. What were some of the different things you threw at him?

“Obviously he’s a really gifted player, and it’s much different from a guard who has the ball in his hands. And something else that should be talked about with him is he’s an elite and a willing passer as well. So it’s not just that he can get fouled and get to the free-throw line. Put a number of different defenders, our best one-on-one defenders, we did things differently defensively where we didn’t do any switching off the ball, to keep matchups, to keep our best defenders on him. And again, he had a big night, but there were others that stepped up and did the job.”

Caleb Wilson said that Stanford was running the same offensive play each time down the court. Do you agree with that, and if so, why didn’t you make any adjustments?

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not going to again… That would be negligent on my part to answer a question based on what somebody else said. I don’t know how you asked it. I don’t know the context in which he answered it, the tone in which he answered it, but congratulations to Stanford for winning tonight.”