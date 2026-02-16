Hubert Davis Offers Update On Henri Veesaar, Speaks To The Challenges Posed By Wolfpack

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ahead of Tuesday’s road showdown with NC State, Hubert Davis spoke with reporters on Monday’s ACC coaches’ Zoom call.

The Tar Heels’ head coach provided an update on the status of Henri Veesaar, discussed UNC’s new-look frontcourt, and outlined what challenges await the Tar Heels in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Watch Davis’ comments below and scroll to read some of his most noteworthy excerpts.

Just checking in to see how Henri (Veesaar) is doing, and what the expectation is for his availability at NC State?

Hubert Davis: “I mean, he continues to feel better and get better. And I haven’t seen him today. We’ve got practice this afternoon, and we’ll just, you know, again, reevaluate and see how he’s doing, and then, and then move forward from there.”

Obviously, it sounds like the primary concern on Saturday was the illness, but he’s also dealing with a lower-body injury — when you say he’s feeling better is that in regards to the sickness or the lower-body?

Davis: “Both (flu/leg) are getting better. You know, he had the flu, and that’s just not for one day, and he is feeling a lot better from that.

“And then the lower body extremity, it’s getting better every day, and it was an improvement from Saturday to yesterday’s practice. And my hope is that it’s an even bigger jump today, but he is getting better on both ends.”

How has Jarin (Stevenson) done in as far as dealing with the physicality on both ends playing the “four” and the “five”?

Davis: “I was really pleased with the aggressiveness of his moves around the basket against Pitt. He is six-foot-ten, and you mentioned his versatility of being able to play on the wing and also around the basket at the three and the four, and it’s been huge for us.

“Since Ohio State, or maybe even the SMU game, I think he’s been in a better rhythm, more comfortable, more confident on the offensive end, when to be aggressive. And I just love when he’s aggressive in practice, in the games.

“He takes good shots, he makes the right plays, and he’s just a really good player. So when he’s aggressive, he definitely takes our team to a different level from an offensive standpoint, and he’s always been great defensively.

NC State is a pretty new team from what you guys saw last year — what has stood out in your evaluation of them?

Davis: “They’re really good defensively. They do a really good job of getting steals and deflections, disrupting you on the defensive end, not allowing you to feel, from an offensive standpoint… to consistently stay in rhythm. And so I think they’re really good at disrupting and getting steals and deflections.

“Obviously from an offensive standpoint, they can really shoot the basketball. Just a number of guys that can get hot and stay hot from the perimeter. But they also can get consistent points in the paint, whether it’s post ups.

“Quadir (Copeland) has been awesome in regards to his play making skills, and I think those are just a couple things that make them a good basketball team.

How much have you emphasized perimeter rebounding since Caleb’s injury and now Henri’s?

Davis: “Since this group has gotten together, I’ve mentioned two things the most… well, three: defense, rebounding and taking care of the basketball.

“I think rebounding is the number one determining factor of an outcome of a game. And you know, if you can limit teams to one shot every possession, and then on the offensive end, you can get multiple cracks to be able to score by attacking the offensive glass, I think those teams are usually successful, and so you always say it’s a UNC rebounding game, it’s not just for Henri (Veesaar) or Caleb (Wilson) or Jarin (Stevenson).

“Everybody has to get involved. Against Pitt, Derek (Dixon) had seven defensive rebounds, and that was great, but on the other side, the remaining perimeter players totaled six, and so everybody has to rebound. Everybody has that job and responsibility, and it’s very important for us.”