Hubert Davis on How UNC Closed Against Syracuse: 'Just Unacceptable'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 14 North Carolina survived a late scare against Syracuse to hang on and win 87-77 on Monday night at the Smith Center for its fourth straight ACC win.

After leading by as many as 32 points with under 10 minutes left in the game, the Orange rallied to cut UNC’s lead to six points with under a minute to play. The Tar Heels ultimately held on with stops and late free throws by Jarin Stevenson and Seth Trimble.

Watch what Hubert Davis said about those final 10 minutes after the game on Monday night below and scroll to read those excerpts.

How much stock do you put in how the game ended with Syracuse closing on a 37-14 stretch?



Hubert Davis: “I put a lot of stock in it. We always talk about finishing possessions, finishing halves, finishing games, and that’s just unacceptable. I thought we were playing really well on both ends of the floor. I felt defensively, we were getting better throughout the game, especially second half. I thought we responded and came out on both ends of the floor. We were on point, and Syracuse is a great basketball team. Coach Autry is a fantastic coach, and you can see they’re extremely talented. But the last nine minutes and 32 seconds, just a departure of what allowed us to get the lead — taking good shots, taking care of the basketball, executing defensively, defending without fouling. Execution wise, defensively, boxing out, just different stuff like that, and they got it to six. And so we’ll watch the film and learn from it.”

Before the struggles late, UNC had outscored Syracuse 26-8 in the second half and 72-40 overall. What did you like about the first 30 minutes of the game?



“Yeah, I put a lot of stock in that one. I like that as well, but that’s something that we have battled all year, is our ability to stay on point on script, and that’s something that we need to fix. Now we have stretches, I think, of brilliance, and then we’ll go stretches where we’re making multiple mistakes, consecutively, and that’s something that we have to work on, and something that we have to get better at.”

How do you help guys fight the human nature of not getting too big a head when they experience success?



“Yeah, that’s difficult. Maybe I should text them or tweet or, I don’t know, the way that they communicate, but just the ability to stay locked in and be able to consistently do the things that are asked of you. No one is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, but there’s a level of consistency, individually and as a team, that needs to be there to be successful. And I think our team is learning.”