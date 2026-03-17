Hubert Davis Talks NCAA Tournament Prep

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Before North Carolina heads to Greenville for its NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with 11-seed VCU on Thursday night, Hubert Davis spoke with reporters at the Smith Center on Tuesday, addressing his team’s performance and preparation heading into the tournament.

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Watch what Davis had to say about North Carolina’s preparation below, and scroll down to read his noteworthy comments…

How have you guys recalibrated since the ACC Tournament, and how can you get these guys in the right mindset heading into March Madness?

Hubert Davis: “The mindset is there, it’s been good to get back to practice and just work on consistency. I just felt like the last couple games, it was just a number of different areas. With the Duke game, it was turnovers, where they got 24 points off of 14 turnovers, our lack of rebounding, getting the 50-50, loose balls.

“And then against Clemson, I felt like at times, their physicality bothered us. We just made multiple mistakes on consecutive possessions where we didn’t box out defensively and then turned the ball over, took a bad shot and then had a defensive mistake. And that’s what happens when it’s a two-point game with 1:42 to go, and then you go into halftime down eight, and we didn’t shoot the ball well from the free throw line.

“So just a number of things that … just the consistency that has allowed us to be successful this year, we’ve just got to get back to against VCU.”

Have you seen that fire and competitiveness that you wanted to see in practice this time of year?

Davis: “The NCAA tournament, it shouldn’t rev you up. It should rev you up in November or in June. Anytime you get an opportunity to compete and be out there on the floor, it’s real. We had a really competitive practice yesterday, a little chippy, which I’m fine with, and I’d like to bring that chipiness to Greenville.”

What have you seen from VCU that has impressed you so far since Selection Sunday?

Davis: “A number of things on both ends of the floor. Very athletic, versatile, which allows them defensively to do a number of different things. I think every one of their guys can guard one through five. They can get steals and deflections, very active.

“Fast pace, like to get up and down, their average possession length is about 16 seconds, and so their shot spectrum is definitive. They want layups, they want threes. And in their conference, in the Atlantic 10, they’ve gotten to the free throw line the most and made the most free throws, so we’ve got to defend without fouling.

How much do you harp on the challenges of the last couple games versus flushing it and starting a new mini season for the tournament?

Davis: “I think there’s lessons to be learned over the last week, and the lessons learned over the last week are things that consistently we’ve had to work on all season, it was nothing new. So just refining the things that have allowed us to be successful on both ends of the floor. I mean, you just can’t get around it.

“We’ve got to be a good defensive team — Clemson shot nearly 50 percent from the field. We’ve got to be a good rebounding team — we got out-rebounded by 13 against Duke. We’ve got to take care of the basketball — I just mentioned the points off of turnovers against Duke. So those are things that I’ve consistently said throughout the year, that have to be good heading into the NCAA tournament.”

Is there a benefit to playing in Greenville with the fans being able to travel?

Davis: “That’s huge for us. One of the things that I have said that was a huge contributing factor for us being undefeated at home this year was the fan support. So to be able to be close enough where fans can come is a huge benefit for us.

“And also the history of in 2017 playing there, and the success that we had there, but you know, regardless of how close Greenville is to Chapel Hill, we’re going to play well against a very good VCU team.”