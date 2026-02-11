Hubert Davis Discusses UNC's Loss to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 11 North Carolina lost to Miami, 75-66, on Tuesday night at the Wasco Center.

The Tar Heels erased an early double-figure deficit, but never once led. UNC finished the game two for its last 12 attempts from the floor — scoring six points over the final 4:20 minutes— and failed to get necessary stops down the stretch. Miami dominated North Carolina in the paint, 46-28, with its frontcourt of Ernest Udeh and Malik Reneau combining for 31 points and 20 rebounds.

Caleb Wilson had his lowest scoring game of the season, with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, and sat on the bench during UNC’s desperate attempt to come back over the final 1:43 minutes of the game. Jarin Stevenson led the Tar Heels in scoring with 13 points and six rebounds.

Watch Hubert Davis’ postgame press conference below, and scroll to read some of his most noteworthy excerpts.

Did you sense that you guys were out of sorts, or experienced any hangover from the Duke game?

Hubert Davis: “I just, respectfully, disagree with the (idea of) a hangover. I just, I don’t believe in that. But you are right, the energy, effort, loose balls up in the air, on the ground, Miami was getting them. And so rebounding is something that we’ve talked, talk about every day, and talk specifically over the last five games, heading into this game, that we’ve got to be better rebounding the basketball. We got out rebounded, I think by six, we talked about taking care of the basketball, and not just turnovers, but also shot selection. I count that as turnovers. And I think just small discipline and detailed plays — I think that’s what you’re talking about, out of sorts — that wasn’t there consistently today as well.”

Miami had 46 points in the paint. What led to them being so successful in the post?



“Well, I mean, that’s what they want to do. I mean, they’ve got guys that can score in the post, they’ve got guards that can get down hill, they’ve got lob threats. They have the personnel to be able to do it. We do too. We want to dominate points in the paint, also through post and penetration offensive rebounds. They just did a better job of it against us tonight.”



What was the situation surrounding Wilson’s left hand, and what did he have to deal with?



“There is no situation… Not to my knowledge.”

UNC shot 26.5 percent from the floor in the second half. What did Miami do well to challenge your team offensively and specifically down the stretch?

“They did the same things. I mean, they went back to man and zone, and we just, I felt like we settled instead of getting the ball inside. I don’t know how many free throws we took, how many we took in the second half, but we like to dominate points in the paint as well. And how you do that, how you get to the free throw line is, shots towards the basket. And we just couldn’t generate and find consistency to be able to do that, whether it was from our bigs or our guards attacking a basket.”

Derek Dixon and Seth Trimble combined for six points tonight. Why do you think they weren’t able to get in a rhythm tonight?

“I said before that from a defensive standpoint, they switched up from man to zone, made or missed basket, and just different stuff. The same there was in the first half when we shot 50-something percent. And so it was nothing different, and we just couldn’t find a rhythm offensively, getting to the basket, getting points in a paint, which allows us to generate those good threes, that allows us to shoot a high percentage. Just didn’t play well enough in the second half to be able to pull away to win.”