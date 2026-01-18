Hubert Davis Postgame: 'We're Going to Have to Respond and Fight Back'

BERKELEY, Calif. — North Carolina could not solve Saturday what has ailed it of late. The Tar Heels let another ACC opponent, this time Cal, shoot the lights out from three and send them home on the wrong end of a West Coast sweep.

The second-half comeback made the final score closer, but it did not lessen the concerns facing this team. This was supposed to be a lighter opening stretch to conference play and yet the Tar Heels are now three games back with a 2-3 record, having allowed an astounding 70 made three-pointers over those five games.

Hubert Davis was asked about the how, the why, and what comes next following the 84-78 loss. Here’s what he said about those topics …

What were you getting to work for you late to make that push that wasn’t working for you earlier?

Hubert Davis: “I think there was a sense of urgency that wasn’t there first 20-25 minutes. There were still mistakes that were made on both ends of the floor, but it was done with an urgency, with an effort that allowed us to get back into the game.”

Can you explain the defensive adjustments that you made in the second half to switch it up?

“No, I mean, I felt like, as I mentioned before, the urgency was much better in the second half, we were disciplined from a standpoint of defending without putting them on the free throw line — they’re third in the country in free throw shooting. We didn’t give up very many offensive rebounds, as opposed to at the beginning of the game, we were able to get some steals and reflections. We finished our possessions with box outs, rebounds and allowed us to get out in transition. And so those are things that have been consistent of what we want to do for an entire game, and we just didn’t do it today.”

Is there anything from Cal’s offensive plan that was a surprise?

“No … we knew Lee is their best offensive rebounder, and he started the game off with three straight offensive rebounds. We knew, from an offensive standpoint, that there’s a lot of movement. One of the things that I consistently said to the team was that there’s no time to be able to take a deep breath. Some things are coming, whether it’s a down screen flare, stagger, duck in, and our readiness to be able to guard their actions wasn’t there at the beginning of the game, and in large part for the first period. Everything that they did we were prepared for and we knew what was coming …

This Cal team is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, yet they had as many as you did. What was the difference there?

“… We had a 30% offensive rebounding percentage. That’s nowhere close to the goal that we have every game for the entire year. Our lack of ability to dominate the boards was also a huge factor in outcome of the game. Was it not there to be more physical? You know? I mean, I think there’s a physicality about rebounding, but ultimately, it’s about a will and a want to whether is defensive rebounding or trying to get a second chance opportunity on the offensive end last three.”

You keep having to talk about the defense, and today about urgency. What can you do as a coach for that and what is your level of concern that you’re just not seeing it?

“Continue to repeat it, continue to drill it, continue to coach it, and continue to hold guys accountable towards it. And also, throughout the year, everybody goes through some bumps, whether it’s at the beginning of the year, middle of the year, you hope it’s not at the end of the year, and you have to find a way to work through it. And so these are some bumps that we went through this week and three of the last four games, and we’re going to have to respond and fight back. We have an opportunity to do this. I love these kids. Got an unbelievable, great team to coach. I love being around them, and we’ll figure it out.”

You guys have given up 70 made threes in the first five ACC games. How much of that is a bump and is it fixable?

“Well, I thought we did a better job of it today, so I like to look at the improvement, especially in the second half. Very interesting — they had two guys that have never made a three and hit two threes on us. You look at the threes, but I look at the source: where it’s coming from, the initial position, the urgency and closeouts, the rotations, that’s what you have to look at. It’s not the end result — oh they shot a three — it’s why recently have teams been shooting it at a high percentage? I think that’s the most important thing to look at. And as I mentioned before, awareness, scouting reports, close outs, rotations, those types of things that have to consistently get better.”