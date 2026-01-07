Hubert Davis Preaching Confidence, Hunting Consistency From Tar Heels' Secondary Scorers

As North Carolina moves deeper into conference play, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson’s offensive ratings of 128.5 and 121.9 are the highest by a Tar Heel duo playing at least 70% of available minutes since 2016, when Brice Johnson and Joel Berry posted ratings of 126.8 and 122.2.

In four games since his return, senior captain Seth Trimble has averaged 17.8 points per game and an offensive rating of 120.5, and sits at 118 for the season, tracking toward a career high.

The concern, however, lies in where North Carolina’s offense can come from when its strengths are temporarily neutralized, as they were Saturday in Dallas.

On Monday’s edition of the Hubert Davis Live radio show, the head coach addressed efforts to draw confidence and more consistency from his role players.

“I do talk to players all the time,” Davis said. “Whether they’re feeling comfortable out there or struggling with their confidence, I do have conversations with them.”

On numerous instances across North Carolina’s 15 games this season, the likes of Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Derek Dixon have flashed as willing and able complementary scoring options to UNC’s stars, but the consistency has lacked.

SMU head coach Andy Enfield summed it well after the game when he explained his team’s defensive approach of doubling Caleb Wilson and “make other people make shots against us.”

Jarin Stevenson capitalized on increased open looks, scoring 16 points off the bench and shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range. The performance, however, came after nine games without a double-figure scoring effort, and Stevenson had shot 1-for-17 from beyond the arc in December.

“Prior to (SMU), there have been times where he found his rhythm, but nothing like against SMU,” Davis said. “So that was really good to see him not only make shots, but be aggressive and be a factor on the offensive end.”

UNC’s other scoring options, including Stevenson, have shown similar inconsistency.

After scoring in double figures in nine of his first 10 games in a North Carolina jersey, Luka Bogavac has done so only once in his last five outings, scoring two points or fewer three times.

Since his two-game stretch against Kentucky and Georgetown, when he combined for 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, Derek Dixon has yet to reach double figures and has not since made more than one field goal in a game.

After averaging 3.3 points per game over his first six games of December, Kyan Evans entered January on a high note with a 15-point outing against Florida State, then played just 14 minutes and scored three points Saturday against SMU.

As ACC play continues, SMU will not be the only opponent to force North Carolina out of its comfort zone, meaning Hubert Davis will need to unlock and rely on the Tar Heels’ secondary scorers if he wants to contend for a conference title.

“As a player, no coach, nobody could take away or give me confidence,” Davis said. “As a coach, I support them. I’ll do anything for them to be the best that they can be.”