Hubert Davis Reacts to UNC's NCAA Tournament Loss to VCU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — No. 6 seed North Carolina blew a 19-point second-half lead — the second largest in NCAA Tournament history — to lose 82-78 to No. 11 seed VCU in overtime on Thursday night in the Round of 64.

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UNC allowed the Rams to close on a 23-8 run over the final 10 minutes of regulation, before failing to record a made field goal in overtime. The Tar Heels had a chance to tie the game with four seconds remaining in OT, but Henri Veesaar — who led North Carolina with 26 points on the night — missed both, the second intentionally out of desperation, but to no avail.

Watch Hubert Davis’ postgame press conference with player from Thursday night below, and scroll down to read noteworthy excerpts.

Did you sense that your team got a little tired toward the end of the game?

Hubert Davis: “I did not. I didn’t.”

Why did you choose to go to a six-man rotation in the second half?

“Because that was my decision.”

Generally, what do you think went wrong and why couldn’t UNC score in the final five minutes?

“Well, to go back to what Seth said, just because you miss a shot doesn’t mean something’s wrong. We had open looks. We had shots at the basket. We had executed plays. And we miss eight free throws. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in.

“Also, you really want to compliment VCU, their resiliency in down 19 to keep trying to find a way. I also felt like just the small details. In order for a team to come back, they have to be good enough and resilient enough to do that, and VCU was. But also believe that there were mistakes made that helped them come back. At times we’ve done that all year.”

You mentioned the free throws being an issue. Why do you think there were such struggles from the line this season?

“That’s a great question. We work on them and — but you’re right, throughout the season it’s — and there have been times where we’ve gotten away. You know, it didn’t hurt us. Tonight was one of the ways that it did hurt us.”

Second straight year that UNC has lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Do you think there is a something missing or is it flukey March moments and it doesn’t speak to anything larger?

“Yeah, that’s a big thinking question, and I apologize, I’m just not there right now. Just really sad that we’re not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I’ve just really enjoyed coaching this team. I really wanted this group and these kids to experience more. But other than that, it’s I’m just thinking about these guys and the rest of the guys that are in the locker room.”