Hubert Davis: “We had Some Spirited Conversations at Halftime'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 18 North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech, 89-82, on Saturday night to remain a perfect 17-0 at the Smith Center with one home game remaining. Henri Veesaar tied his career-high with 26 points to lead North Carolina in scoring and help the Tar Heels shoot an efficient 55.8 percent (29-for-52) from the floor and 40 percent (8-for-20) from beyond the arc.

Watch Hubert Davis’ post-game press conference in full below, and scroll down to read some of his noteworthy excerpts.

Jonathan Powell impacted the game in so many different ways tonight. What stood out to you?



“He was huge for us, just like you mentioned in a number of different areas. Obviously, his ability to shoot the basketball was needed; it was real tonight. Defensively, he’s a big guard, physical, and Virginia Tech’s offense has a lot of moving parts, and what is required is to get over, get through screens and guard, dribble-drive, defend without fouling, and then finish it with a rebound. And when you’ve got big, physical guards like Jonathan, that definitely helps. He played at a high level on both ends of the floor.”

Was there an emphasis at halftime to attack the basket?



“We had some spirited conversations at halftime. I just want to dominate points in the paint… I’m straightforward and direct with them as well. And I felt like, in the first half, we were settling, not persistent in trying to get to the paint. We had a couple of their bigs in foul trouble, and we wanted to establish Henri. When Henri is going offensively, it opens up everything for us offensively.”



“I challenged him in the second half as well, and I thought with him, Seth and everyone else just putting their head down, getting to the basket, it allowed us to get to the free throw line, and then tonight, we’re able to hit our free throws.”

What was the difference between the first half and the second half for Veesaar to score a career high in points?

“I felt like he worked harder to catch the ball where he wanted. And I felt like in the first half, he was letting Virginia Tech dictate where he was catching the ball, which was too far out. And I felt like he worked extremely hard to catch the ball closer to the basket, where, if they came to double, it was the easy pitch out to the perimeter. And for him, just one dribble step, and he was already at the rim with his length. So I thought his ability to catch the ball closer to the basket; he worked harder to allow him to have success in the second half.”

Do you feel like this team has played with a chip on its shoulder since Caleb Wilson has been out with an injury?

“I do think we’ve become a group that’s edgier. I like to get more of an edge, but I do feel that way. We’re finding ways, whether it’s to get a stop, get a rebound, execute on the offensive end, take care of the basketball, make free throws, make a shot. The resiliency of this group through a lot of changes this year, the way that they have reacted and responded, has been fantastic.”



What is the update on Wilson’s injury after he received further imaging this week?



“Yeah, there is an update. He doesn’t have his cast on anymore, and can’t do anything five on five, but he can do individual workouts, and he can dribble, shoot, he can do everything, just nothing on contact. So that’s a huge benefit for us. He’s out of the cast and being able to work out.”



“Moving in the right direction. So, he worked out the day before the game, and just was dribbling, shooting, catching, like normal.”