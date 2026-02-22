Hubert Davis UNC-Syracuse Postgame: 'We Were Able To Break Away'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — North Carolina got back up off the mat on Saturday afternoon to defeat Syracuse 77-64 inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

UNC outscored Syracuse 33-20 over the final 12:07 after the Orange had tied the score at 44. North Carolina’s defense held Syracuse to 6-of-18 shooting the rest of the way.

In his first game back from a two-game absence, Henri Veesaar led UNC with 19 points in 26 minutes played, while Seth Trimble scored all 13 of his points in the second half to help the Tar Heels put it out of reach.

Watch Hubert Davis’ postgame press conference below, and scroll to read some of his most noteworthy excerpts…

How nice is it to have Henri (Veesaar) back, and also have Zayden (High) be able to produce how he has the last couple games?

Hubert Davis: “Zayden was huge again for us tonight, I know he had nine points and 11 rebounds. But as many good plays that he made, the one that sticks out to me was in the first half and there was a loose ball on the floor and he dove on it.

“Those are the type of plays that that allow you to win, the little, boring, mundane things that that make big things happen. And you know, his rebounding is real, and he gets to the offensive glass and boxes out.

“And tonight we did something that we hadn’t done all year. We had Zayden and Henri in at the at the same time, and so we were able to preserve our size in the frontcourt, as opposed to going small, with the exception of late in the game, and so I’m really proud of him.”

How is having Henri back on the floor making it easier for the other guys?

Davis: “It’s easier because he’s a guy that can consistently score in the paint, he can shoot from three, he can pass, and there’s a lot of attention on him. And so you know, when he’s in the game, defenses are geared to either stop him or make it difficult for him.

“It’s the first time he’s been on the floor without Caleb. Also from a defensive standpoint, not even necessarily blocking shots, just his size to be able to alter shots, it’s just huge. He played 25 minutes, a little bit more than I wanted to play him, but he kept saying he felt good, and so it’s nice to have him back in the lineup.”

When Syracuse tied it at 44, it felt like they had the momentum until you took it away, what was the message for you guys in the timeout?

Davis: “We just kept emphasizing finding a way to put a good four-minute stretch together, and we were able to do that.

“And it was really led by Seth, his ability to get downhill offensively. From a defensive standpoint, he was able to get in pass lanes and get steals, and we were able to get out in transition.

“And then from there, we just continued to get better, but it was really the start of Seth. I thought Seth led us when we were tied at 44.”

Tuesday you said your team didn’t have the fight you were looking for, how would you assess their competitive level tonight?

Davis: “One of the things that I talked with them before the game was about finding a way. Whatever happens out there on the floor, we have to find a way to box out, to get stops, to make the extra pass, to take care of the basketball, and to dominate points in the paint.

“So that was a constant thing that I communicated to them in the huddle, was that we have to continue to find ways. And so I would say that today we just kept trying to find ways, and at the end, we were able to break away and extend the lead and get a really good road win against a very good Syracuse team.

How much did Henri practice yesterday? Did he get stronger as practice went along?

Davis: “He did. But I limited his reps yesterday at practice, and then it was still questionable. Today, we wanted to see how he felt this morning and in warm ups, and just to make sure he was okay.”





