Hubert Davis: Tar Heels Must Fight to Keep Their Momentum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ahead of No. 16 North Carolina’s road trip to Georgia Tech this weekend, Hubert Davis met with local reporters on Friday afternoon to recap UNC’s open week of practice and preview its game plan for the Yellow Jackets.

Returning to McCamish Pavilion for the first time since No. 7 North Carolina was upset by Georgia Tech, 74-73, in 2024, the Tar Heels hope to avoid another harmful loss as they look to climb the ACC standings.

Watch Davis’ full interview from the Smith Center below, and scroll to read his five most noteworthy excerpts.

1. Emphasizing Rebounding

Hubert Davis: “Offensively, our execution getting to the offensive glass (has been an emphasis in practice this week). Just want to be better at getting second-chance opportunities. Defensively, probably the main focus is rebounding the basketball. Last two games, teams have gotten 34 offensive rebounds against us, and we’ve been able to sustain that in getting wins, because we’ve they haven’t been able to convert on it. We’ve taken care of the basketball, and we’ve shot the ball really well, and that’s not sustainable. And so limiting teams to one shot every possession and being able to finish that possession with a box out rebound is going to be huge on Saturday.”

2. Trap Game?

“I wouldn’t characterize it as a trap game at all. It’s an ACC game against a worthy opponent that has our full attention, and they have our full attention because they’re worthy of it. Georgia Tech is extremely well coached by Damon Stoudamire. We played one year together with the Toronto Raptors, so we’ve known each other a long time.”



“Their team is really good in transition, getting to the bucket, shooting threes. Defensively, they change up many different looks, and they play extremely well at home. So it’ll be a challenge for us, but we’re prepared, and we’re ready for that challenge.”

3. Derek Dixon’s Growth

“I will say that Derek, and it goes in line with he’s a very confident player and person, and his poise out there on the floor, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, has been real. It’s been evident, been consistent all throughout the year. I’ve been really proud of his approach, specifically over the last three games, and he’s done a nice job taking care of the basketball.”

“He’s confident, being able, from an offensive standpoint, to be able to make plays. And as I mentioned before, his leadership qualities in regards to speaking up and being more vocal are something that I’ve noticed over the last three weeks, and it just continues to grow.”

4. Keeping Momentum

“I don’t particularly look at it as a turning point. I do feel like last week we got better, by the way that we played against Notre Dame, and obviously the way that we responded, and especially being down 16 and being able to win at Virginia. I think when you have that momentum, you have to fight to keep that momentum. And when you don’t, you have to fight to get it.”



“Throughout this week of practice, during the bye week, it’s just been a constant message on trying to continue that momentum and try to improve on the things that we need to improve on, which is defensive rebounding, execution on the offensive end, getting to the offensive glass, getting better percentage when we get to the free throw line and making our free throws. And so obviously, excited about the success that we had last week, but moving forward, we have to continue to get better in order to continue to have success.”

5. Helping Kyan Evans

“My conversations with him, every player goes through a stretch at times where they’re trying to find the rhythm. I talked about fighting to get that rhythm. For me as a player, one of the things that I shared with him was to always take it off of making a shot. I wanted to take my focus off of that and try to find many other ways to try to impact and help the team, whether it’s a loose ball, box out, talking on defense, being encouraging in the huddle, anything that can uplift my teammates and help our team, put them in a position to be able to be successful.”

“When you do that, and you take your eyes off of quote, unquote, ‘a free throw or a shot’, that allows you to focus on all parts of the game, and eventually your shot starts to go in. And Kyan is an established, accomplished player in college…