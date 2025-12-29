Hubert Davis 'Juiced Up' as ACC Play Begins on Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Back from Christmas break after the best 13-game start since the 2008-09 season, No. 12 North Carolina (12-1) hopes to ride its non-conference success into ACC play, beginning with Florida State (7-6) on Tuesday night.

As for the game plan going into league games? Well…

“Nothing changes.” Hubert Davis said during Monday afternoon’s press conference. “Every year, you’re just always looking for ways to get better and ways to improve.”



“I don’t focus on the record, don’t focus on the destination. For me, it’s always been having a clear focus on the preparation, the practice, the journey and just the growth of this team.”

Ahead of UNC’s ACC opener, Davis met with local reporters to preview the second half of the Tar Heels’ schedule and answer lingering questions from North Carolina’s non-conference start. The Tar Heel head coach emphasized consistency in what the team did well to start the season, while fixing issues like free-throw and three-point shooting consistency.

Watch the full question-and-answer session in the video below, and scroll down to read key excerpts about UNC’s preparation for its upcoming conference slate.

You mentioned you were happy with the start to the year, but not satisfied. What’s the next step this team can take to continue its progression this season?

“I think a number of things on both ends of the floor. I mean, from a defensive standpoint, just better at defending without fouling, getting better at keeping teams out of the paint, better at boxing out, not allowing second chance opportunities, trying to find ways to create more turnovers. That’s something that we haven’t done a very good job of defensively.

“Offensively, my hope is that we’ll shoot the ball better from three, also from the free-throw line, just better execution. The little details, setting screens, being in the right spots, taking care of the basketball, which we’ve done a really good job of late, but just continuing to grow and be consistent at those little things that I think make big things happen.”

Is there anything you have to do differently to prepare freshmen like Caleb Wilson for ACC play, or make sure he can maintain his same production as the schedule picks up?

“No, not at all. I mean, he has a good and healthy dose of his preparation, that’s not just the stuff that he does during practice, but pre-practice, post-practice, and film work. I’ve said this before, you can’t get a better freshman five-star, that is a five-star player, a five-star teammate and a five-star person. And you know, the 13 games that we’ve played, he’s seen a lot, and he’ll see even more, and I know that he’s excited for the challenge of the remainder of the season as well.”

How would you rate the juice/energy since being back from the Christmas break and preparing for FSU and other ACC opponents?

“I’m juiced up, so they better be juiced up, too. I always believe this; I think there are times when the best thing for you is to take a deep breath and to get away. And I felt like the little bit of time away with family and friends was something that was needed from this group. And the freshness of coming back, being recharged and excited about the process and the chance of just continuing the things that we’ve done in the first 13 games and seeing how good we could become.”