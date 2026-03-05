Hubert Davis: 'Our Focus Is On Duke'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ahead of Saturday’s rematch with No. 1 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Hubert Davis spoke with reporters and offered his thoughts on UNC’s second meeting with the Blue Devils, as well as an update on star freshman Caleb Wilson.

Watch Hubert Davis’ press conference in full below, and scroll down to read some of his noteworthy excerpts…

In the first game against Duke, what do you feel like your team did really well against them?

Davis: “I felt like in the second half we dominated points in the paint, and I thought that was huge for us. In the first half, we had four. In the second half, we had 18 and so we had better shot selection. We took care of the basketball better, and I thought we were really good and tight defensively, we were able to get stops when we needed to. But our offensive approach in the second half was much better than it was the first half.”

Does clinching the double-bye in the ACC Tournament affect your preparation with Caleb (Wilson) as far as Saturday’s game goes?

Davis: “No, not at all. I mean, our focus is on Duke, and you know our game on Saturday, and you know our preparation for that, and that’s the only conversations that I’ve had with the team. It’s only conversations I’ve had with the coaching staff, and that’s where our focus is on, is for us to play our best on Saturday.”

How would you evaluate the way Duke has played and if they have changed since the first time you saw them?

Davis: “I don’t think anything has changed in regards to how they’re playing. I mean, they were a really good defensive team the first time that we played. They’re sound defensively, they’re really good on the ball. There are very few times they have to get into rotations. They limit teams to one shot every possession, and they defend without fouling.

“And then on the offensive end, the way that they execute their sets is at a high level, whether it’s screens, the pace in which they run, the passing ability from Caleb (Foster) all the way to their bigs, shot making ability, their ability to consistently score in the paint, but also from three. And so they’ve done it consistently throughout the year, and they just continue to get better.”

What are your thoughts on Cameron Indoor Stadium, and does it weigh on players at all?

Davis: “We’ve been in a number of different environments, and obviously Cameron Indoor Stadium is unique, but it’s not anything different than any other environment that we’ve played at. And our focus is on what is real, and what is real is on the court. Everything that goes in the stands is irrelevant, irrelevant.

“And it’s something else that I’m proud of our guys, just the focus that they have on their job and responsibility out there on the court, regardless of what’s happening in the stands. And we’ll do the same thing on Saturday.”