'I'm Carolina Through and Through' - Why Jordan Shipp Stayed at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It would have been easy for Jordan Shipp to leave Chapel Hill. After North Carolina’s 4-8 finish in Bill Belichick’s first season, the Tar Heels’ leading receiver had every opportunity to become the 32nd player to depart the program in search of greener pastures in January.

In an offense that was often difficult to watch, the former four-star, top-100 recruit emerged as North Carolina’s clear-cut top target. Shipp led the Tar Heels in receptions (60), receiving yards (671) and touchdowns (6), finishing as one of only two UNC receivers with more than 200 receiving yards and the only Carolina wideout with multiple touchdown catches. That production made him a target for opposing programs long before the season had even ended.

“There were a lot of people trying to get me to enter the portal, offering me money and all this other stuff,” Shipp said during an appearance on UNC’s in-house podcast Carolina Insider released Friday. “Tampering is real. Everybody does it, and it happens to everybody — we’re getting ready for Duke and I’m getting calls, my mom and my family are getting calls and they’re asking what I want to do.”

Instead, he stayed.

For Shipp, the dollar signs and promises from outside Chapel Hill couldn’t outweigh what mattered most: being a Tar Heel.

“I didn’t feel like there was a need for me to leave,” Shipp said. “I’m Carolina through and through. This is home. There’s no need for me to leave. There’s nowhere else I really wanted to go.”

This spring, Shipp earned his degree from North Carolina after just two years in Chapel Hill, a milestone he views as one of the biggest reasons he chose Carolina in the first place. He knows football won’t last forever. A UNC degree will.

“(The degree) was the biggest thing, because it’s hard to graduate from UNC,” Shipp said. “And I didn’t want to give that up just for football… something can happen tomorrow and I could never pick up a ball again. I feel like with the people here at Carolina that love me, care for me and check in on me, that’s hard to pass up.”

Now, one year after being voted a team captain as a sophomore, the Charlotte native enters his junior season as one of the unquestioned leaders of the program. With only four returning receivers, Shipp is the veteran presence atop a revamped position group and one of the faces of this year’s Tar Heel roster.

Shipp’s decision to stay also comes with optimism for improvement for North Carolina’s offense.

After the Tar Heels ranked near the bottom of the ACC and the FBS in both total offense (288.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (19.2 points per game) last season, Belichick hired veteran play-caller Bobby Petrino to revive the unit. Just one spring into the partnership, Shipp said the difference has already been evident.

“We can run the same play five times in a row out of so many different formations, motions, and he’s just going to stay true to what he wants to do,” Shipp said. “He’s just going to set it up to where to put the players that he wants in certain positions, and I feel like that’s what makes it so good. He just gets his playmakers the ball as much as he can.”

For a receiver who still managed to produce despite North Carolina’s offensive struggles a season ago, the opportunity to play in Petrino’s system offers a fresh start. After turning away outside offers, earning his degree and embracing a leadership role within the program, Shipp believes his best football is still ahead of him — and this is exactly where he wants to play it.

“My job is here, this is what I’m focused on,” Shipp said. “I’m focused on helping my team win games and doing what I can to continue to keep putting my best foot forward.”