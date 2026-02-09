Five Perspectives on Seth Trimble's Historic Shot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seth Trimble delivered one of the most memorable shots in UNC–Duke history on Saturday night.

Trimble caught Derek Dixon’s pass in the right corner — directly in front of the Tar Heels’ bench — and, in one fluid motion, buried a shot with 0.4 seconds remaining that Tar Heel and Blue Devil fans alike will never forget.

Read coaches’ and players’ viewpoints on the game’s deciding play.

Seth Trimble

What was going through your mind after you let the shot go?

Trimble: “I knew it was good. I had my little fadeaway. It’s like a little old man fadeaway that I had. That was the ‘I knew it was good fadeaway.’ So, I mean, I knew it was good, good to see it go through the rim, and just to hear the crowd erupt was surreal.”

What was the play coming out of the timeout?

Trimble: “Philly 25 — something that we run all the time. We get one of our bigs rolling, one of our bigs popping. Derek read it, made the right read, got downhill, and made the right play.”

Caleb Wilson

What did you see on Seth’s shot?

Wilson: “I just saw it going in honestly. I saw somebody right in front of me and I knew he was gonna be wide open. So I was just down there trying to see if I needed an offensive rebound. I usually know when it’s going in by looking. I was like ‘Damn, that s*** cash.’

What was the design of the play?

Wilson: “It was just to make them make a decision whether to guard me or guard Seth. Usually, they choose me.”

Hubert Davis

What were you hoping on that last sequence, what was the primary option?

Davis: “There were a number of options… one of the options is, if the defender comes in, it’s skipped to the opposite corner, and Derek’s pass was amazing.

“He looked, checked down all options. And the one option that was open, (Trimble’s) defender came over and helped. We skipped it to the corner, and we work on that every day. So it was one of the options in that play and Seth stepped up and knocked down the shot.”

Cameron Boozer

What did you see on that final possession for Carolina?

Boozer: “I just got beat off the dribble, we collapsed, and they had an open corner three — that’s all it was.”

Jon Scheyer

At the end there, the defensive play, Trimble was wide open in the corner… how do you think you guys defended that final possession?

Scheyer: “We had a breakdown on the switch, and then we just collapsed. You’ve got to give Trimble credit to knock that down.”

On the last possession, what were you guys expecting?

Scheyer: “I mean, the play wasn’t for him. The play was just a high pick and roll, and I thought we were ready for that.

“And you’ve got to give Dixon a lot of credit for that pass that he made. That’s a heck of a pass, and he had really good poise in that moment. And obviously you’ve got to have the confidence to knock it down, and Trimble did that.”