Inside the Lines: UNC Not Perfect, Still Gets Opening Sweep

Inside Carolina’s Grace Nugent and Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina’s sweep of Indiana in Boshamer Stadium on opening weekend. The Diamond Heels were not perfect, but strong starting pitching over three games and late timely hitting to complete the sweep provided an early baseline for head coach Scott Forbes and his team.

Macon Winslow’s 11th inning walk-off home run in game three will certainly carry the highlight reels, but Jason DeCaro, Folger Boaz and Ryan Lynch dealt in all three games, setting the table for the offense to provide the winning runs across the series.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

0:46 – Seems like yesterday

2:22 – Winslow and Hull – pressure production up the middle

5:40 – Schaffner’s credentials

9:15 – The long grind of DH day

12:20 – DeCaro, Boaz, Lynch get it done

17:34 – Strike percentages and early outings

19:12 – Slow for offense, at first…

23:43 – Midweeks then ECU ahead

