'Stunned' Silence Fills UNC Locker Room Following Season-Ending Collapse

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You could hear a pin drop inside the North Carolina locker room. Some UNC players sat with towels draped over their heads. Some stared at the ceiling. Others looked down at their feet, stunned by what had just unfolded.

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In many cases, a locker room after a season-ending loss is filled with tears. This one was mostly filled with shock.

Deep inside the bowels of Bon Secours Wellness Arena sat 16 Tar Heels who looked like they still could not believe what had transpired. Their expressions matched what one might expect from a team that had just watched a 19-point second-half lead disappear in what became the largest comeback in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Some players, however, like Henri Veesaar, were moved to tears.

“Sadness,” Veesaar said, summing up his emotions in one word as he struggled to keep his composure.

“Our season ended. I love the school, I love the people, I love the university. They’ve given me so much, and I feel like we failed them, I feel like I failed them. Letting down the coaches that believed in me, letting down all the teammates — we built nine months of working… We were up so much and we just gave it away — it feels horrible.”

Elsewhere, Seth Trimble sat on the trainers table along the far left wall of the locker room, able to take in the room in its entirety one final time in a North Carolina jersey.

“Knowing that you won’t be able to wear this jersey again, you won’t be able to represent the university in a way that you dream of as a kid, it just sucks,” Trimble said. “But I’m super grateful. It’ll be a bittersweet feeling for sure, but right now, it’s kind of just all sadness.”

Jarin Stevenson, typically a man of few words, was no different Thursday night.

“Sad, disappointed — a little stunned,” Stevenson said, describing his feelings.

About 10 feet to Stevenson’s right, Caleb Wilson looked up at the nameplate above his locker before taking it down to bring home.

“I’m really grateful for everything I’ve kind of gotten and had to go through because I feel like it’s all going to make me better, the ups and the downs,” Wilson said, reflecting on the season.

“Although I wasn’t able to play toward the end of the year, I still got to be an All-American, and play in big games and kind of show people who I am, and I’ll just continue doing that as I go on.”

UNC’s 19-point second-half lead was the largest the Tar Heels squandered in a loss this season. After taking an 11-point lead into halftime, Thursday’s defeat also marked the second-largest halftime lead North Carolina has lost in an NCAA Tournament game since leading Kansas by 15 at the break in the 2022 national championship game.

UNC scored three points in overtime, its fewest in any extra period of the Hubert Davis era. The Tar Heels went 0-for-6 from the field in overtime, with all three points coming at the free-throw line.

“I mean, you can just feel it, the energy, the tears and the emotions,” Jonathan Powell said of the postgame locker room. “S**t, I mean, going into half, that’s the last thing that we were expecting to happen, was to come back to the locker room with sad faces and tears coming down our eyes. I mean, just hurt.”

As the minutes passed, the bitter truth slowly settled in: this was the last time this North Carolina team would ever share a locker room together.

That reality prompted Veesaar to rise from his chair and take one final lap around the room, embracing each of his teammates one last time — finally experiencing exactly what he had hoped to avoid a week earlier in Charlotte.

“I have seen so many seniors lose that last game and go back to the locker room bawling crying… and I don’t want to feel that,” Veesaar said after UNC’s ACC Tournament loss to Clemson last Thursday.

Not long after, Trimble did the same.

“Falling short, especially in the first round of March Madness, is one of the worst feelings you can feel as a college basketball player,” Trimble said.