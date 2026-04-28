Top International 7-Footer Sayon Keita Commits to UNC

Sayon Keita, considered one of the world’s top high school post prospects, has committed to North Carolina, sources confirmed on Tuesday. The 7-footer is part of the high school class of 2027 but is expected to reclassify into the 2026 class to play this coming season, bringing elite length, rim-running, and shot-blocking for Michael Malone’s Tar Heels. Jonathan Givony was first to report the news.

The 18-year-old is a native of Bamako, Mali and moved to Spain to begin his basketball career four years ago, ultimately joining the FC Barcelona program. He made his professional debut last season in Spain’s top pro league – Liga ACB – and has played spot reserve minutes this season at that level for FC Barcelona’s first team.

For the program’s youth team – Barca U22 – Keita is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in league play.

Keita entered the radar for college coaches — and NBA scouts — after two camp performances last summer. At the NBPA Top 100 Camp last June, playing against top US high schoolers, Keita earned Defensive MVP honors for averaging 3.2 blocks per game, to go with 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. The following month at the the NBA Academy Games, against international prospects, Keita averaged 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.

After making waves at the aforementioned two summer events, he took a full tour of blueblood schools last summer, seeing six schools in six days, including a trip to Chapel Hill on Aug. 1. The other stops besides UNC were Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Duke and UConn.

“Seven-footer with 7-5 wingspan from Bamako, Mali. Talented, mobile, fluid,” an international scout shared with Inside Carolina. “Needs to add to his frame and polish up some technique, but upside is through the roof. Among the top 2008-born international prospects. Has been in Spain with Barcelona for a few years now. Made his ACB debut last season the day after his 17th birthday. Was impressive at last year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. Has a lot to work with and is by all accounts a great kid with the right approach.”

Since taking the reins at North Carolina earlier this month, Malone and his staff have been focused on a roster overhaul. They have addressed the starting perimeter with Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, and Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas. The frontcourt has the lone returning starter in Jarin Stevenson and incoming high school recruit Maximo Adams, but those are hybrid forwards, meaning the low post has been the last key position to fill in the starting lineup. Keita’s commitment immediately makes him the leading candidate for that spot.