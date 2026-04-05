UNC Guard Isaiah Denis Entering Transfer Portal, Leaving Open Option to Return

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With the transfer portal set to open in two days and North Carolina still searching for a head coach, Isaiah Denis has opted to explore other opportunities. On Sunday the Charlotte native announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 7.

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“UNC is a special place,” Denis said in his announcement. “That is why even though I intend to enter the transfer portal due to the coaching uncertainty, I’m keeping the option open to return to UNC.”

Committing to North Carolina and Hubert Davis out of high school, the 6-foot-4 guard spent his freshman season in Chapel Hill, averaging 1.4 points per game in a limited role that saw Denis appear in 10 games, including three in ACC play. In limited action, Denis shot 50 percent from the floor (7-for-14) and from beyond the arc (4-for-8).

Denis missed two months of his senior season at Davidson (N.C.) Day School due to a broken finger, an injury he re-aggravated last summer ahead of his freshman year — something that contributed to his limited role to start the season.

“He’s a versatile player, where he can play a number of different positions defensively,” former UNC head coach Hubert Davis said of Denis in January. “He’s got good size and quickness, and I feel like every day in practice, he’s getting more and more comfortable at where he was in terms of confidence in his game prior to when he got injured before his senior year of high school.”

Denis was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Davidson Day School, and the No. 75 player in the 2025 class, and No. 4 player in North Carolina.