Defensive Lineman Isaiah Johnson Re-Signs With UNC to Return Next Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson has re-signed with the Tar Heels and will return to Chapel Hill next season, the school announced on Sunday.
The redshirt junior finished his first season in Chapel Hill with 41 tackles — third among UNC defensive lineman — as well as two sacks.
In the Nov. 22 loss to Duke, Johnson matched his season-high with five tackles and added a sack against the Blue Devils. His other sack came in the Oct. 25 loss to Virginia, when he totaled four tackles against the Cavaliers.
Before transferring to North Carolina, Johnson spent three seasons at Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Chandler, Ariz., product was rated the No. 144 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 19 player in Arizona out of high school.
Johnson becomes the third Tar Heel defensive lineman re-signing announcement, joining Leroy Jackson and Melkart Abou Jaoude.