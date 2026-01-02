Jaiden Patterson Returning to UNC in 2026

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Promising North Carolina sophomore defensive back Jaiden Patterson will be back in 2026. The school announced his re-signing on Friday afternoon.

Recruited as a safety, Patterson stepped in at cornerback when starter Thaddeus Dixon went down with an injury early in the fifth game this year. From that point forward, Patterson was a key piece of the rotation in the secondary.

Patterson totaled 34 tackles, five break ups and an interception over 12 games this season.

“Coach Brian (Belichick) preached as soon as he got here, and Coach Steve (Belichick), that you have to show you’re versatile,” Patterson said during the season.

“All the defensive backs know what the corner has to do, and they know what the ‘star’ has to do, and they know what the safety has to do. You show that you know and you’re paying attention and you know what they’re doing — writing everything down in film — they’re going to trust you to play whatever position you can excel at …

“I was pretty confident because the coaches put us in position to succeed. Throughout the weeks, he (Brian Belichick), would say, ‘hey, who wants a corner rep?’ You just go up there, you try corner. So I feel like they really put us in spots where we can excel. So I wasn’t as intimidated.”

Inside Carolina analyst Jason Staples noticed Patterson stand out when reviewing game film throughout the season. With four starting defensive backs graduating from UNC’s 2025 roster, Patterson will figure prominently in the depth chart in 2026.

“Patterson has been a revelation at that corner,” Staples said in November. “When you’re watching the defense, it’s worth taking some extra time to focus in on No. 18 because he’s played well. … Patterson is one of the biggest bright spots moving into next year and he can be one of the cornerstones of the defense next year.”