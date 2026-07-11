Jake Schaffner Selected In First Round of MLB Draft By Boston Red Sox

Following a standout junior campaign in Chapel Hill, Jake Schaffner has earned his shot at the pros. The Diamond Heel shortstop was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft Saturday.

Starting all but one game for North Carolina this season, Schaffner finished second on the team in batting average (.356), OPS (1.019) and hits (96), while leading the Tar Heels in triples (8) and stolen bases (26). His eight triples also tied for the lead among all Division I players.

“He’s a hard nosed kid, has a hockey background,” Scott Forbes told Inside Carolna in February. “Unfortunately, I think he’s only going to be here one year. I think scouts are catching on quickly about the upside, but I think he’s just going to continue to tick upwards.”

In ACC play, Schaffner started all 30 games and hit .370 with a 1.060 OPS and 20 RBIs, earning First-Team All-ACC honors in May.

Schaffner arrived in Chapel Hill after spending his first two collegiate seasons at North Dakota State, where he earned First-Team All-Summit League honors in both 2024 and 2025.

“I wanted to play against better competition and surround myself with better players to kind of push myself,” Schaffner said before the season on his decision to transfer. “And you can’t really beat that here. It’s the best of the best.”

Schaffner’s selection at pick No. 20 marks the highest selection for a UNC player since J.B. Bukauskas went 15th overall to the Houston Astros in the 2017 MLB Draft.

