Jarin Stevenson Staying at UNC to Play for Michael Malone

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jarin Stevenson is back. The North Carolina forward will remain a Tar Heel for his senior season and play for new coach Michael Malone, he announced via On3’s Joe Tipton on Monday.

Sources have indicated to Inside Carolina that Malone prioritized retaining Stevenson, who was drawing backchannel interest from other P4 schools. Malone and Stevenson met as part of the one-on-one player meetings that took place last week.

Stevenson appeared in all 33 games for the Tar Heels, making 25 starts while averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game — both career bests. He arrived in Chapel Hill after spending his first two seasons at Alabama.

Stevenson’s versatility made the 6-foot-10 forward a valuable, often unsung piece for the Tar Heels throughout the season, beginning the year on the wing before shifting into a more frontcourt-heavy role, especially after freshman phenom Caleb Wilson was sidelined.

“He’s very versatile,” Seth Trimble said of Stevenson after UNC’s win over Ohio State. “He’s able to put the ball in the floor, he’s able to rebound, he’s able to defend one through five. He’s just a very versatile wing slash forward. It’s great for us.”

His 17 second-half points fueled North Carolina’s come-from-behind win at No. 14 Virginia on Jan. 24, and over UNC’s final four games, Stevenson averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Before committing to the Tar Heels out of the portal, Stevenson’s connection with Hubert Davis dated back to his prep days at nearby Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School, when Davis extended an offer to the then-sophomore in 2021.

“I’ve known Jarin and his family for a very long time, and I’m so thankful that Jarin decided to come back here and to come back home,” Hubert Davis said in September. “He’s a great kid. He’s someone else that you know had a burning desire to be a part of this program and a part of this team.”

The 2023 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 74 games in two seasons with the Crimson Tide before returning home.