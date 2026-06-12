Jason DeCaro to Draw Start in UNC's College World Series Opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Forbes is shuffling the deck again.

After remaining noncommittal Thursday, Forbes will hand the ball to Jason DeCaro for Friday night’s College World Series opener against Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field, reverting to the rotation that carried North Carolina through the regular season.

“We’re going to go get it,” Forbes said in Thursday’s press conference. “We’ll announce one starter. We have another starter ready. But my goal and our goal is to win tomorrow. “

DeCaro, UNC’s Friday starter throughout the regular season, was pushed back to Saturday in both the Chapel Hill regional and super regional, with Ryan Lynch drawing the opening assignment each weekend.

The move paid dividends in the regional round, as Lynch spun 7.0 shutout innings of two-hit baseball against VCU to help propel the Tar Heels into the winner’s bracket. A week later, however, the right-hander was tagged for four runs in 5.2 innings against USC as North Carolina dropped game one of the Chapel Hill super regional.

After allowing three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings against ECU in the regional round, DeCaro responded one week later with the defining performance of his career. Facing elimination against USC, the junior tossed a two-hit complete-game shutout to extend North Carolina’s season and etch his name into the Diamond Heel history books.

Friday will not be DeCaro’s first appearance on college baseball’s biggest stage. The Northport, N.Y., native got the ball in North Carolina’s 2024 College World Series opener against Virginia, allowing one run on four hits across 4.0 innings while striking out six in a Tar Heel victory.

“Coming here with a mission,” DeCaro said when asked about how this trip to Omaha differs from 2024’s.

“Not getting caught up in everything that’s going on. Because it’s easy to do that. There’s a lot of extra stuff that you can do. And a lot of that can be distractions. Just staying focused on why we’re here and just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

What the move means for Saturday remains unclear. With an off day separating the first two games in Omaha, however, North Carolina can afford to be aggressive Friday night. Expect Forbes and his staff to manage the game with a winner’s bracket berth in mind, rather than conserving arms for the following day.

“You have that day and it gives you rest and that rest is vital,” Forbes said. “And it helps you manage your pitching. I’ve learned the hard way, being out here a lot, making some decisions based on the next day — I’m not going to do that.”