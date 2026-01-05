Addressing TE Need, UNC Picks Up Commitment from CSU Transfer Jaxxon Warren

Former Colorado State tight end Jaxxon Warren became the fourth transfer recruit to commit to North Carolina over the weekend, ESPN reports.

Warren opened the season with seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown over the Rams’ first two games before suffering a season-ending injury. Injuries — surgeries on both shoulders — also wiped out his 2024 season, prompting him to redshirt. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Flower Mound, Texas native began his college career at North Texas before playing the 2023 season at Navarro JC, where he caught 17 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisiana-Monroe WR transfer Jonathan Bibbs, Wisconsin QB transfer Billy Edwards, and Charleston Southern OL Andrew Threatt also committed to the Tar Heels on Sunday. All four were on official visits to Chapel Hill this weekend.

UNC carried five scholarship tight ends during the 2025 season. Four of them have since departed the program via the Transfer Portal.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

This offseason cycle features a single transfer portal window, which was moved back to Jan. 2 and will remain open through Jan. 16. Once in the portal, a player may directly communicate with and visit other programs.

The window restricts entering the portal, but it does not dictate when a player must choose his next school, so at least from a retention standpoint, UNC will know who isn’t leaving by the end of the window.

“The good thing about this year is, is when the portal ends on the 16th, we will have our team,” Lombardi said. “We’ll have a team meeting on the 17th, and there’ll be no changes to that team. We’ll be able to build the culture. We’ll be able to build continuity within the team.”