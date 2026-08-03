Pitcher Jett Little Commits to North Carolina's 2027 Class

North Carolina has added another commitment to its 2027 recruiting class, as right-handed pitcher Jett Little has committed to the Diamond Heels, sources confirmed to Inside Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Massachusetts native joins UNC after four years at Brookline (Mass.) Dexter Southfield School and will spend the 2026-27 academic year at Phillips Academy as a postgraduate.

Little features a three-pitch mix highlighted by a fastball that has reached 94 mph, complemented by a mid-70s curveball and a low-80s slider.

Little plays travel ball for Canes National 17U and the New York Mets Scout Team.

He becomes the fourth pitcher in North Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class, joining fellow right-handers Harrison Corey, Liam Radke and Oliver Van Tiem.

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