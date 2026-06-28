Join Inside Carolina Today for 50% Off

The summer sale is a great opportunity to start a new subscription to Inside Carolina. Join for $1 for the first five days and then get 50% off your first year. That subscription will get you full access to the No. 1 site for Tar Heel fans in Inside Carolina, the No. 1 college sports network in On3/Rivals, and the No. 1 national sports site in The Athletic. All of that is included!

Click here to start your subscription to Inside Carolina and get 50% off!

Inside Carolina No. 1 because it has …

The most trusted reporters. Led by senior reporter Greg Barnes, who has long since established himself as the most informed and most reliable reporter covering the Tar Heels, Inside Carolina is at the forefront of all the news.

The leading insiders. Sherrell McMillan (basketball) and Don Callahan (football) have been the preeminent experts in their respective fields for two decades. No other source brings you the inside scoop on the UNC football, basketball and baseball programs like Inside Carolina.

The expert analysts. When its pregame, postgame, or in between, our analysts — led by Tommy Ashley, Jason Staples, Buck Sanders, Rob Harrington, Sean Moran — have you covered year-round. They’re who you want to hear from to better understand what’s happening.

The best community. The premium message boards are home to the largest collection of Tar Heel diehards on the internet discuss every topic in the UNC sports universe every day. And they are home to our staff of reports, insiders and experts — ask them anything and you get unparalleled inside perspective on UNC sports.

The unmatched track record. Inside Carolina has been all of the above — the undisputed top source for Tar Heel news and discussion — for the past 25 years.

Click here to start your subscription to Inside Carolina and get 50% off!

Read testimonials provided by Inside Carolina subscribers …

“Inside Carolina is what sports reporting should look like. In a world of overhyped, poorly sourced coverage, the IC team proves you can still deliver fun, timely, accurate news. It has become a borderline addiction/obsession for true Heels fans everywhere.” — deutscheheel, member since 2015.



“Inside Carolina has managed to thread the needle by providing in-depth, responsible, relatable, and verifiable reporting on Tar Heel sports, while maintaining independence and editorial control. This creates a site where fans can read perspectives that simply aren’t found anywhere else, and creates a dynamic arena for interaction with other fans.” — srmzeus11, member since 2006



“I’ve been a member of Inside Carolina for over 20 years and the content remains top notch. Its management team, across all the major UNC sports, continues to evolve to serve the interests of their readers across the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. My IC subscription continues to provide tremendous value every year.” — ta31p, member since 2003



“The year-to-year commitment and dedication put into the structure of the site and each piece produced within it is felt by the reader and is unmatched within the industry. Hands down, Inside Carolina is the best home for fans of UNC sports.” — NickHeel85, member since 2006



“There is no better or more trustworthy site for the latest insider information on UNC sports. I’m blown away by the high quality of journalism and love reading the message boards.” — lightblueperu, member since 2004



“There’s no other source for unbiased, timely and accurate information on everything Tar Heels better than IC. All avenues of content are covered and done exceptionally well.” — BJtheTarHeel, member since 2015



“This is by far the best site for all things UNC sports.The IC staff is the most professional group of men and women in the business.The family atmosphere is second to none.” – elijah01, member since 2007



“For the die-hard Tar Heel Fan, Inside Carolina is THE premiere ALL things Tar Heels website. The content and staff are top notch! The coverage of the team as well as the recruiting intel, keep you coming back for more. IC is a part of my daily life, couldn’t live without it!” – vpdc14, member since 2009



“Once I joined Inside Carolina, my understanding has increased 10 fold. The content is incredible and second to none and I spend more time on IC than all other internet sites combined. The recruiting, back stories, the interviews, and the entire staff are professional … IC is truly the best.” — cdyer, member since 2005



“The journalists at Inside Carolina personify the seemingly lost art of journalistic excellence through hard work, objective analysis, outstanding writing and compelling content. It’s refreshing to see the passion of subscribers rewarded with first in class coverage of everything Carolina. Highly recommended.” — vbheel, member since 2001

Click here to start your subscription to Inside Carolina and get 50% off!