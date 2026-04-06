UNC Wing Jonathan Powell Entering Transfer Portal 

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shortly after the news of Michael Malone’s hire surfaced on Monday, Jonathan Powell‘s agency confirmed to On3 his intentions to seek other opportunities elsewhere. The transfer portal officially opens Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 wing appeared in all 33 games for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest.

Powell transferred to North Carolina after spending his freshman season at West Virginia, where he averaged 8.3 points and started 23 of 32 games for the Mountaineers.

“He’s a guy that can just really get hot beyond the arc,” Hubert Davis said in December. “But he’s really competitive, you see the way that he plays, like his personality and his emotions come out on the court. And I just love that, because I’m an emotional person, and I was an emotional player, and so I love that, he competes defensively, he wants to win.”

In UNC’s win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 28, Powell scored 15 points off the bench while knocking down a season-high four three-pointers. His season high came on Dec. 13 against USC Upstate, when he scored 17 points, matching his career high.

“I think my aggressiveness leans on my effort on defense, and my defense leads to my offense,” Powell said after his outburst against Virginia Tech. “So I think that’s what really gets me going — stopping my man from scoring or getting a defensive rebound, and that flowing into my offense.”

Powell attended Centerville High School (Ohio), where he was named the Ohio Division I Coaches Association Player of the Year as a senior. He was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 137 player in the 2024 class before committing to West Virginia.