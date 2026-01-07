Jordan Shipp is Back; UNC's Top Wideout Re-Signs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s leading wide receiver Jordan Shipp is staying in Chapel Hill. The football program announced on Tuesday that Shipp has re-signed to remain with the team in 2026.

In his second season with the program, Shipp recorded 60 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns, leading UNC wideouts in each respective category, and earning Honorable Mention All-ACC. He scored a touchdown in four of UNC’s last five games.

Shipp emerged as a fan favorite on this year’s UNC squad and an emotional, rallying voice amid a trying season.

“You go 4-8, you don’t want to have that again,” Shipp said after the season finale at NC State. “I mean, a lot of guys graduate – had a heavy senior class — so gonna be some new leaders in the building, some new faces.

“And all the guys that are here, we know what we could do better. The coaches know, it’s not like we’re starting back from literally square one like we did in December. We have a foundation set, and now we’ve just got to keep building. The good thing about the bottom is that it’s sturdy enough to build off of…

“No matter what you do, as long as you put the work in, you’re going to get a good result. So we’re going to go back, offseason workouts. We’re going to be right back with (strength) coach (Moses Cabrera). We’re all going to get bigger, faster, stronger and we’ll build from there.”

As a true freshman at UNC, Shipp appeared in 12 games, recording nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Shipp was a four-star recruit out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day ranked No. 100 nationally, the No. 18 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of North Carolina.