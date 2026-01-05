Defensive Back Kaleb Cost Re-Signs With UNC 

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defensive back Kaleb Cost has re-signed with the Tar Heels and will return to Chapel Hill for his senior season, the school announced on Sunday.

In 2025, the junior finished with 45 tackles — fifth on the Tar Heel defense and second among defensive backs — while also recording two tackles for loss and one interception, which came in the season opener against TCU.

As a Tar Heel, Cost has recorded 114 career tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six against Pitt in 2024.

“We just have to compete, keep competing to the end, regardless of the situation or regardless of the play that just happened,” Cost said during the season.

The Atlanta native and former three-star prospect originally committed to North Carolina as a dual-sport athlete, lettering in both baseball and football as a freshman before deciding to focus solely on football as a sophomore.

With North Carolina’s secondary losing four major contributors to graduation and three more to the transfer portal, Cost is an important returning piece in the Tar Heel defensive backfield next season alongside Jaiden Patterson, who also re-signed with UNC.