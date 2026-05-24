Kellis’ Power Surge Continues At Perfect Time For Tar Heels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scott Forbes turned, smiled and squeezed Rom Kellis V’s left bicep as he tried to keep it together at the podium Saturday afternoon.

UNC’s nine-hole hitter deposited two baseballs into the right field seats at Truist Field during the Tar Heels’ 13-5 win over Pitt — his second and third home runs in the last eight days — finishing 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

“To be honest, they’re just home run pitches and I’m putting good swings on them,” Kellis said as his head coach chuckled while he wrapped a hand around the right fielder’s arm.

“I’ve been working, but there’s not much to it. I just have to give it to God. I haven’t done much different. I’ve just shown up every day and I’ve been blessed to be a part of this team. I think having my mind on the gratitude side of it helps me go out there and perform well.”

Inserted into the lineup for his right-handed pop, Kellis struck first in the second inning against Pitt southpaw Antonio Doganiero, driving a 358-foot homer into the Atrium Health porch in right field to give Carolina a 5-2 advantage.

In the sixth, Kellis showed the power isn’t limited to left-handed pitching. Facing right-hander Michael Savarese, the Gilbert, S.C. native belted a 396-foot shot onto the flag court beyond the bleachers in right-center to extend UNC’s lead to 12-4.

Eight days earlier in Raleigh, Kellis took NC State lefty Cooper Consiglio into the North Carolina bullpen for his second homer of the season.

“He’s looked really good, but when he’s not been in there, he hasn’t been whining or complaining,” Forbes said. “He’s just been ready for his opportunity, and that’s why he’s been so good for us. Big swings of bat, obviously, but you know it’s not just against lefties. He’s got a lot of power, he can use the whole field.”

Kellis transferred to Chapel Hill after two all-region seasons at Florence-Darlington Technical College (Juco) and has embraced a team-first role since arriving at Carolina. After starting 12 of UNC’s first 13 games last season, Kellis made just seven more starts across the final 48 contests. Saturday marked his 12th start of 2026.

“It’s just the coaches, and it’s been a journey for me here, but I’ve enjoyed it every day,” Kellis said. “Nothing’s more fun than playing for this team. Being with these guys — being a part of this, and being a part of, or being under these coaches, it beats that day every day. This is just an honor and a privilege, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

After an initial season in Chapel Hill that saw him serve primarily as the Tar Heels’ designated hitter, Forbes says Kellis has developed into a reliable option in right field alongside Carter French — growth Kellis says has been the most rewarding part of his Carolina career.

As North Carolina prepares to defend its ACC Tournament title against Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon, it remains to be seen who will patrol right field for the Tar Heels. But if “Dr. French” isn’t penciled into the lineup, Carolina has plenty of reason to stay calm with Rom.

“I mean, it’s a credit to Rom, he stuck with it,” Forbes said. “His attitude has been unbelievable. He is a team-first guy, so he’s being rewarded for it. One of those guys whose name I enjoy writing in the lineup.”