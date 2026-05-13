High School Wing Kevin Thomas Commits to UNC, Michael Malone

Former LSU commitment Kevin Thomas is now a North Carolina commitment. The 6-foot-7 high school wing announced his decision on Wednesday, the same day he took a official visit to Chapel Hill.

Thomas requested his release from his LSU signing in late March when the Tigers fired coach Matt McMahon. He’s the No. 94 prospect in the 2026 high school class per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

A three-time Florida 1A state title winner at Weston (Fla.) Sagemont Prep, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior, earning multiple Player of the Year awards in his home state. He committed to LSU in October over finalists Auburn, Florida State and Miami.

Thomas won two of those state titles with guard Matt Able, who committed this offseason to transfer from NC State to UNC.

McMahon, the former LSU coach, said the following when Thomas signed: “Kevin Thomas is an athletic 6-7 wing who will bring perimeter scoring and explosiveness … Kevin has great size and the versatility to defend multiple positions on the court. His ability to shoot the three and attack the basket off the bounce will fit in well with our offensive system.”

Thomas has played in multiple USA events, and earned an invite to attend the U18 National Training Camp next week. At the USA minicamp in April 2025, he measured 6-foot-6 without shoes, 190 pounds, and with a 6-9.75 wingspan.



His On3 evaluation from USA read: “Kevin Thomas is a twitchy athlete and was at his best getting downhill in transition. He showed some flashes in the half-court, but will need to continue working on making plays off movement. He has upside as a defender with some intriguing long-term traits to work with.”

He becomes UNC’s fourth high school commitment to join the 2026-27 roster, along with forward Maximo Adams, center Sayon Keita and guard Malloy Smith.