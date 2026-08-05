Kicker Rece Verhoff Returning to UNC for Fifth Year of Eligibility

Kicker Rece Verhoff will return to North Carolina for the 2026 season after the courts granted a fifth year of collegiate eligibility, a team spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Verhoff was initially believed to have exhausted his eligibility after four collegiate seasons. However, his return comes following U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s July 31 injunction against the NCAA, which granted athletes who graduated high school in the Class of 2022 an additional year of eligibility.

Further clarifying her order on Sunday, Sweeney stated that the injunction does not permit transfers to receive the additional year of eligibility. Schools may only add players who were on their 2025 roster and did not enter the transfer portal — criteria that Verhoff met.

The order also does not allow schools to exceed the 105-player football roster limit or the applicable revenue-sharing cap in order to accommodate returning athletes.

Last year with the Tar Heels, Verhoff finished 19-for-23 on field goals and a perfect 20-for-20 on extra point attempts before being named as an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

On Nov. 15 at Wake Forest, Verhoff converted on four field goals, his most of the season, including a 57-yarder that set the new program record as time expired in the second quarter.

The Columbus Grove, Ohio native transferred to UNC for his senior season after spending his first three years at Marshall, where he connected on 38 of 57 career field goal attempts and 105 of 107 extra points.

Verhoff’s return provides much-needed stability to a North Carolina special teams unit that was already preparing to break in a new starting kicker, punter and long snapper this season. Before he was granted an additional year of eligibility, the Tar Heels’ options at kicker consisted of LSU transfer Aeron Burrell and freshman David Green.

