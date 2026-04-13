Kim English To Join Michael Malone's Coaching Staff At UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Malone continues to add to his coaching staff in Chapel Hill. Sources confirmed to Inside Carolina on Monday that former Providence head coach Kim English has agreed to join the Tar Heels’ coaching staff.

He’s the second addition from outside of Chapel Hill, joining Chuck Martin, who arrived from Arkansas last week. UNC is also retaining Sean May, Pat Sullivan and Eric Hoots, Inside Carolina first reported a week ago.

English (37) arrives at North Carolina after three seasons as Providence’s head coach, where he posted a 48-52 overall record and a 23-37 mark in Big East play before being fired on March 13 following a season-ending loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament.

After a promising 21-14 debut season that included a 10-10 conference finish, the Friars went a combined 27-38 overall and 13-27 in league play over his final two years.

“(English) is a young coach, but he’s a very good coach,” St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino said after English’s final game in March. “He communicates well with his team… He’s going to have a long career. He’s a very good basketball coach — he gets his teams to play hard, and they like him a lot.”

Before taking the Providence job, the Baltimore, Md., native spent two seasons (2021-23) as the head coach at George Mason, where he led the Patriots to a 34-29 overall record and an 18-16 mark in Atlantic 10 play.

English arrived at George Mason after spending two seasons (2019-21) on staff under Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Prior to his time in Knoxville, he spent two seasons (2017-19) at Colorado under Tad Boyle and two (2015-17) at Tulsa under Frank Haith, including one as director of player development before being promoted to assistant coach.

As a player, English spent four seasons (2008-12) at Missouri, where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while earning Third-Team All-Big 12 honors twice. He was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and transitioned into coaching after a three-year professional career that included time in both the NBA and overseas.

“As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone said in his introductory press conference. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”