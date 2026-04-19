Kim English Changes Mind, Leaves UNC Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After accepting a position on Michael Malone’s staff last week, former Providence head coach Kim English has decided not to take the job at UNC, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the development Sunday.

English arrived and began working in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, sources confirmed, becoming the second outside addition to Malone’s staff, joining Chuck Martin, who arrived from University of Arkansas last week.

The 37-year-old spent the last three seasons as Providence’s head coach, where he posted a 48-52 overall record and a 23-37 mark in Big East play before being fired on March 13 following a season-ending loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament.

After a promising 21-14 debut season that included a 10-10 conference finish, the Friars went a combined 27-38 overall and 13-27 in league play over his final two years.

“(English) is a young coach, but he’s a very good coach,” St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino said after English’s final game in March. “He communicates well with his team… He’s going to have a long career. He’s a very good basketball coach — he gets his teams to play hard, and they like him a lot.”

Before taking the Providence job, the Baltimore, Md. native spent two seasons (2021-23) as the head coach at George Mason, where he led the Patriots to a 34-29 overall record and an 18-16 mark in Atlantic 10 play.

English arrived at George Mason after spending two seasons (2019-21) on staff under Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Prior to his time in Knoxville, he spent two seasons (2017-19) at Colorado under Tad Boyle and two (2015-17) at Tulsa under Frank Haith, including one as director of player development before being promoted to assistant coach.

As a player, English spent four seasons (2008-12) at Missouri, where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while earning Third-Team All-Big 12 honors twice. He was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and transitioned into coaching after a three-year professional career that included time in both the NBA and overseas.

Malone’s staff now includes Martin, along with previously retained assistants Pat Sullivan, Sean May and Eric Hoots — as previously first reported by Inside Carolina.

“As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone said in his introductory press conference. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”