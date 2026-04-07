UNC Guard Kyan Evans Enters Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With the transfer portal now open and North Carolina’ recently hiring’s hire of Michael Malone soon to be official, Kyan Evans has chosen to look elsewhere. The Kansas City, Mo. native is officially in the portal, sources confirmed to On3 on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent one year at UNC averaging, 4.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, while shooting 32.8 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. Signed to be Carolina’s lead guard last April, Evans struggled making the transition from secondary ball handler and shooter at Colorado State to primary initiator in Chapel Hill. He started the Tar Heels’ first 17 games, before being replaced by freshman Derek Dixon.

“He’s a really good shooter,” former UNC head coach Hubert Davis said of Evans earlier this season. “My conversations with him are those are good shots, and I want him to continue to take them. I want him to be confident in his shot, and I felt like he was. The only way you can get good spacing is if you have good shooting… Throughout his career, he’s been a great 3-point shooter.”

Evans had a breakout sophomore season at Colorado State in which he became one of the nation’s most efficient shooters for a Rams squad that won the Mountain West Conference tournament and won a game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That year, Evans averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors. He ranked No. 24 nationally in three-point percentage at 44.6%.

Evans was a member of the 2023 high school class at Kansas City (Mo.) Staley High, and was rated a three-star prospect when committed to Colorado State after being named the 2023 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year.