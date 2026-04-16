A Learning Process - Today's Take

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes on the continued build for Michael Malone and the Carolina Basketball program as the transfer portal churns …

“Because of what’s happened last five years, there’s this belief that all the pieces have to fit perfectly from the get go. Because if there was any need to shape and mold those pieces, the track record said it was unlikely to happen. But there’s a new basketball coach in Chapel Hill. He’s had a ton of success at the NBA level. He’s won a lot of games, an NBA Championship. As we’ve said from from day one with Michael Malone, he had to make sure that he had good quality assistants who understood what it took to compete and recruit at a high level. Thus far he’s done that, so everything’s tracking in the right direction.

“The challenge with making a coaching change, and this is in both sports — football and and basketball — is that the portal window is so close after the end of the season, and the portal window is brief. You do have to recognize that with making the hire when North Carolina did, there are challenges involved with building out the roster. Not doing that 100% perfectly doesn’t mean you still can’t fill a very good roster. There are just challenges in place that you have to work around.

“Now you hope that there are enough pieces there for him to put together a team that’s very competitive and can make a deep run in March. That’s part of the game. But what is more important – being really good in ’26-27 or making sure you have the foundations in place for a coach for the next five to 10 years?

“There’s some benefit to seeing how Michael Malone coaches and develops and builds chemistry with a roster next season, especially if it’s not with all of your number one choices at each position group, because then you get to see our how creative he is. How is he going to make up for the weaknesses at a position that he maybe normally wouldn’t have? I think there’s benefit and some enjoyment in being able to watch that, but everybody’s a little bit different, and a lot of people want to win right now, and they want to win with all the best options in the portal, which I get.”